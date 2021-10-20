What Old Car Parts Should Be Put Back Into Production?

Seeing automakers wake up to demand for old parts and reboot productionthereof, gives many of us hope that the cars and trucks we cherish will survive into the future. Or at least, it gives hope to those who own supported models; the rest of us are just sitting here on dollars we'd be glad to spend on reproduction parts for our own beloved vehicles.

So, to give a voice to others in the same boat as us, we'd like you to tell us: What old car part are you begging an automaker to put back in production?

As a Toyota MR2 Turbo owner, I'm desperate for Toyota to bring back either the factory five-speed E153 manual transmission or merely its synchromesh rings. It's a common problem on MR2s for their synchros to wear out, making shifts notchy and compromising the driving experience of an otherwise delightful little mid-engined car. Replacements have been unavailable for years, though, and even whole used transmissions are becoming hard to find, not to mention expensive. I'd shell out for new synchros in a heartbeat, but Toyota seems deaf to my and other MR2 owners' plights.