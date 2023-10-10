Amazon’s Prime Day Milwaukee Battery Deals Are off the Charts
When it comes to power tools, you can never have enough batteries. Especially at these prices.
If you follow our antics here at The Garage, you already know how much we love power tools, especially ones from top-tier brands like Milwaukee. They essentially allow us all to have fun. But all this comes to a swift halt when we run out of juice. That's why, when we see jaw-dropping battery deals, we can't help but hit Buy Now.
Don't let a dead battery stop your fun. Stock up now and save hundreds.
Batteries
- Milwaukee 48-11-1880 M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT 18v 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack ($221)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1865 M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery ($70 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1850R M18 18V 5Ah XC Extended Capacity Resistant Battery 2 Pack, (48-11-1850Rx2) ($65 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1862 M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (2-Pack) ($60 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1828 M18 XC RED LITHIUM 18-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Tool Battery (2 pack) ($49 off)
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah and 2.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger Starter Kit 48-59-2424 ($46 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-2401 Genuine OEM M12 REDLITHIUM 12 Volt 1.5 Amp Compact Lithium Ion Battery ($37 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1852 M18 REDLITHIUM XC 5 Ah Lithium-Ion Extended Capacity Battery (2-Pack) ($30 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1850 M18 Redlithium 5.0Ah ($6 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-2425 M12 REDLITHIUM HIGH Output CP 2.5Ah Battery ($18 off)
Power Tools
- MILWAUKEE'S Mid-Torque Impact Wrench,3/8",Cordless ($217 off)
- Milwaukee 2771-20 M18 Transfer Pump ($157 off)
- Milwaukee 2767-20 M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with Friction Ring ($138 off)
- Milwaukee 2864-20 Fuel One-Key 3/4" High Torque Impact (Bare) ($103 off)
- Milwaukee 2696-29 M18 Combo 9 tool Kit ($100 off)
- Milwaukee 2904-22 12V 1/2'' Hammer Drill/Driver Kit with (2) 5.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Tool Case Red ($95 off)
- MILWAUKEE'S Impact Wrench,Cordless,Full-Size,18VDC (2867-20) ($90 off)
- Milwaukee 2727-20 M18 FUEL 16 in. Chainsaw Tool Only ($85 off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (6-Tool) with Two Batteries, Charger and Two Tool Bags ($78 off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL D-HANDLE JIG SAW BARE TOOL ($75 off)
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2648-20 M18 Random Orbit Sander ($63 off)
- Milwaukee 3404-20 12V Fuel Cordless 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver ($40 off)
- Milwaukee 2560-20 M12 FUEL 3/8" Extended Ratchet (Bare Tool) ($35 off)
- Milwaukee M18 Cordless LITHIUM-ION 6-Tool Combo Kit (2696-26) ($35 off)
- Milwaukee 2626-20 M18 18V Lithium Ion Cordless 18,000 OPM Orbiting Multi Tool with Woodcutting Blades and Sanding Pad ($18 off)
- Milwaukee 2415-20 M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Right Angle Drill, 3/4 In, Bare Tool, Medium ($12 off)
- Milwaukee 2457-20 M12 Cordless 3/8" Lithium-Ion Ratchet (Bare Tool) ($10 off)
- M12™ FUEL™ SURGE™ 1/4 in. Hex Hydraulic Driver 2 Battery Kit ($8 off)
