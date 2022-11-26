The Best Milwaukee Black Friday Deals at Home Depot
Don’t miss out on these buy-one-get-one-free offers.
Milwaukee power tools are some of the best in the game. And like all top-tier power tool brands, its products come with a premium price tag. But not today. It’s Black Friday. Today, you can save up to 63% on the top products from the M18 and M12 Fuel lines. If it were my money, I’d also pick up one of the buy-one-get-one-free offers. These deals won’t stay in stock for long. If you see something you need, grab it.
Buy One Get One Free
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw (Tool-Only)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) w/Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set (11-Piece)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 15 mm Polisher
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 1/2 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Multi-Tool, Router, and Jig Saw
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 6-Tool with Jig Saw and Compact Router
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only)
Deep Deals
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
