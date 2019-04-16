Best Jumper Cables: Our Picks for a Quick Jump

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A dead car battery is a common problem. Like a flat tire, however, it’s a repair you can address yourself. Having a set of high-quality car jumper cables can get you back on the road quickly. This jumper cable guide will help you learn more about jumper cables and will point you in the right direction for purchasing your own set.

Best Jumper Cable Overall: Energizer Jumper Battery Cables

Best Value Jumper Cable: OxGord Commercial Grade Jumper Cables

Best Jumper Cable Honorable Mention: EPAuto Heavy-Duty Jumper Cables

Types of Jumper Cables

Smart Cables

Smart jumper cables have a built-in unit that will notify you if the cables are connected improperly. This unit is often referred to as the “reverse polarity indicator” and chimes with a beep or tone. Connecting the jumper cables improperly won’t allow the dead battery to charge, so this type is handy for inexperienced drivers.

Battery Boosters

Similar to jumper cables, battery boosters provide the electricity needed to get your dead battery going—but with only one set of clamps. Think of them as portable batteries capable of charging a dead battery just like another car can. Battery boosters don’t require the use of another car to jump your battery, but they can take up more space in the car.

Top Jumper Cable Brands

Energizer

If you’re thinking of a pink, fluffy bunny drumming a beat behind black shades, you know what Energizer is all about. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Energizer has been in business for over 35 years. You’ve probably purchased a few of their batteries before, but check out these 1-Gauge Jumper Cables that will keep your car going and going.

Voilamart

This Australian company was founded in 2005. Serving the United Kingdom and the United States as well as the Aussie continent, Voilamart’s inventory includes a wide variety of products, from kitchen and beauty to patio and electronics. Automotive accessories are just a small part of what they’re known for. For jumper cables, consider the Voilamart Commercial Grade Automotive Booster Cables.

Pennzoil

Pennzoil first opened its doors in 1913 and is currently headquartered in Houston, Texas. You’ve probably heard of Pennzoil if you’ve gotten your vehicle’s oil changed lately. However, Pennzoil also produces these Heavy-Duty Battery Booster Jumper Cables, which are equipped to jump almost anything on the road.

Jumper Cable Pricing

$1-$15: Jumper cables in this price range are best for most two-door and four-door sedans. They’re typically made up of six- to eight-gauge wire and span around 10 or 12 feet. You might purchase jumper cables in this price range if you’re just looking for a basic set to have on-hand in case of emergency.

Key Features

Gauge

The gauge of a wire is a measurement of how much current it can safely carry. The lower the number, the bigger the wire—and the more current it can handle. Most sedans can be jumped with six- or eight-gauge cables. If you can, however, invest in a larger gauge wire. You’ll be able to not only jump the car you’re driving but also most other cars on the road as well.

Amperage

Describing the amount of power an electric current has, amperage is another factor to consider. While most jumper cables should have enough amperage to jump-start an average vehicle, going with a higher amperage is in your best interest. Like wire gauge, it’s better to go with something bigger than to wish you had later, especially when it’s the difference between getting home and being stranded. A higher amperage means more power to boost that dead battery.

Cable Length

Usually measured in feet, a jumper cable’s length has a lot to do with the wire gauge. Typically, the smaller the wire gauge, the longer the cable. One- and two-gauge wires are able to handle more current flowing through, so—to reduce the amount of heat created in the energy transfer—the cables are longer. That way the heat is dispersed to protect the cables, car, and people involved from any damage and/or harm. Tangle-free cables are a good option for longer cables.

Protective Coating

Most jumper cables will have a similar type of protective coating located on the clamp handles. However, every manufacturer is different when it comes to the amount of space that is covered by the material. While it’s not necessarily a huge factor, it’s generally better to purchase cables with a more protective coating. It makes gripping the clamps easier and protects the metal when not in use, especially in low temperatures.

Cable Clamps

There are two main types of clamps in the jumper cable world: parrot and alligator. Parrot-style clamps are rounded, like a bird’s beak. Alligator-style clamps, on the other hand, resemble an alligator’s long snout with their boxy shape. Both styles work well in a variety of applications.

Other Considerations

Purpose. The type of jumper cables you should purchase depends on the vehicle you drive. We recommend purchasing high-quality jumper cables with heavy-duty clamps that are at least two-gauge and around 20 feet in length. If you’d prefer not to jump other vehicles and just want a basic set for yourself, going with a cheaper option makes the most sense.

Best Jumper Cable Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Jumper Cables Overall: Energizer Jumper Battery Cables