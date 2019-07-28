Best Automotive Multimeters: A Must-Have Tool for Electrical Issues

Electrical problems can be one of the hardest issues to troubleshoot, especially if you don’t have the proper tools. With the right automotive multimeter, diagnosing those pesky wiring problems is much simpler. We’ve gathered all the information you need into an easy-reference buying guide for the best automotive multimeter that can aid in getting your ride out of the garage and back onto the street.

True RMS, which is often desirable for the best automotive multimeters, does not come standard on this product.

It comes with a carrying case, is auto-ranging, and it measures temperature. Weighing just under 1 pound, this automotive multimeter can measure up to 1,000 volts.

The Klein Tools Digital Multimeter is well-suited to simple automotive and home electrical applications. In fact, you can even drop this product from 6 feet and it should survive.

The INNOVA digital multimeter isn’t the most sophisticated unit, and the various components may not hold up well to constant use over time.

For all automotive and household applications, the INNOVA multimeter works well. The product weighs less than 1 pound and includes a temperature probe, along with reverse polarity protection.

For an entry-level automotive multimeter, choose this unit from INNOVA. Compact and lightweight, the model is fitted with rubber corner protectors for hard use.

Spending over $100 might be stretching the budget too far, especially if you don’t need all the capabilities this product offers.

The Power Probe IV is an innovative tool with a variety of functions. The hard case makes it easy to carry around and store without worrying about it getting damaged.

Benefits of Automotive Multimeters Measure the current, voltage, resistance, and more. Automotive multimeters allow you to measure a variety of electrical characteristics, from voltage and resistance to capacitance. Whether you understand all the numbers or not, an automotive multimeter is a great tool to have on hand.

Get accurate readings. The automotive industry depends heavily on accuracy and measurements, both of which can be found in an automotive multimeter. DIY mechanics will particularly appreciate the accuracy of an automotive multimeter.

Troubleshoot electrical problems. Since most automotive multimeters are also rated for home use, you can easily troubleshoot any electrical problems in both areas. Whether your speaker stops working in your vehicle or an outlet won't give power, you can use your multimeter to diagnose the problems.

Test your car's battery. Having a dead battery is a pain, especially when you're stuck in extreme weather conditions and all you want is to get home safely. You can use an automotive multimeter to check your car's battery so you won't be stranded on the side of the road.

Diagnose issues with your sound system. One of the ways you can upgrade your car is to install upgraded sound system components. However, there's quite a lot of electrical work involved. Using a multimeter can save a lot of headaches.

Perform engine diagnostics. Taking your vehicle to the dealer just to have it tell you it was an easy fix can feel like a waste of money. Before you spend tons of cash on diagnostic services, see what you can figure out on your own with an automotive multimeter. Types of Automotive Multimeters Digital Most modern automotive multimeters are digital. The display is similar to a calculator that is often backlit for ease of use. These digital readouts typically take up the upper half of the multimeter. Along with the actual digits, you'll be able to see what measurement type is being used. On certain automotive multimeters, you'll find a hold feature that freezes the screen to record measurements, which helps if you don't have a pen and paper. Auto Ranging Most automotive multimeters developed within the last few years are auto-ranging. This feature will save you a lot of time as you're measuring and diagnosing electrical issues. The auto-range function will be able to figure out what range you're working in and adapt so you don't have to spend time helping the machine to measure accurately. Top Brands INNOVA If you're looking for a bit more from an automotive multimeter, then check out the INNOVA product we are featuring in this review, the INNOVA 3340 Automotive Digital Multimeter. INNOVA has been serving the automotive community for more than 15 years and calls California it's home. Power Probe We understand that the Power Probe IV product we selected as our top pick for the best automotive multimeter may be out of your price range. If you're looking for a cheaper option from a trusted brand, check out the Power Probe CAT-IV. In the business since 1991, Power Probe is headquartered in Brea, Calif. Fluke Headquartered in Washington, Fluke has been serving the automotive community for quite some time. Don't like the multimeters we featured above? Check out the Fluke 115 Compact True RMS Digital Multimeter. It's a bit on the expensive side but could be a dependable sidekick. Automotive Multimeter Pricing $15-$40: Most entry-level automotive multimeters will be priced around $20-$40. These multimeters typically have basic functions, such as measuring AC and DC voltage and ohms and performing a continuity test.

$50-$100: Look to this price range for a quality automotive multimeter that will perform a variety of tasks. Accurate readings, a large display, and data hold are just some of the features you'll be able to find at this price point.

$100 and up: Professionals and DIY mechanics who want to invest in a high-quality multimeter they can use for years to come can expect to spend about $150-$200. Products in this range usually come with everything you'd ever need in an automotive multimeter, from a carrying case and additional attachments to a variety of functions and features.

Key Features Cables There's no correct answer when it comes to how long multimeter cables should be. In some instances you want all the length you can get; in other situations, however, having less cable length to deal with is ideal. You should also find out how replaceable the cables are if they break, kink, or malfunction. You don't want to be forced into buying a whole new multimeter just for the cables. Voltage Limitations The best multimeters will be rated as high as they can go so you can easily work with circuits that are incredibly violent when it comes to voltage levels. However, most high-end capacity multimeters top out somewhere around 6,000 volts. You may think you're only working with 12 and 24 volts on your vehicle, but really there's quite a lot more power there than you think. Display Besides functions and features, the LCD display is one of the biggest selling points of an automotive multimeter. The best automotive multimeters have displays that are large, clear, easy to read, and backlit. A select number of multimeters can actually freeze the screen to record data. The display size can often tell you how accurate the product is, depending on how many decimal places are represented. Auto Ranging We mentioned this above in the types of automotive multimeters, but you should be aware of the value of this feature. Most of the time when you're working with electrical components you want to know what's going on with a circuit in order to diagnose it or manipulate it. Having the auto-ranging feature to get you in the ballpark before you even begin can be a game-changer for many DIY and professional electricians. Other Considerations Frequency Of Use: Think about how much you're going to use the product. The more often you are going to use it, the more money you should invest. Over time, the multimeter will experience wear and tear, but if you can purchase a long-lasting unit, you won't be spending hundreds of dollars on replacements every few years.

Mounting Device: Automotive multimeters are great because their square shapes allow you to store them easily. But when you're on the job site and need to know what your readout is, it's always nice to have an extra hand to hold the screen up. If you're worried about where to put your automotive multimeter, invest in products that feature straps, stands, magnets, or other mounting devices.

Portability: Many of the products we've mentioned include a carrying case of some kind. If you are investing in an automotive multimeter and don't have a place in the garage picked out for it yet, consider where you'll be using it. If you need something lightweight and able to transport well, prioritize portability.

Many of the products we’ve mentioned include a carrying case of some kind. If you are investing in an automotive multimeter and don’t have a place in the garage picked out for it yet, consider where you’ll be using it. If you need something lightweight and able to transport well, prioritize portability. Extra Features And Attachments: Most automotive multimeters are going to do the same thing: measure. However, manufacturers set themselves apart by offering extra features and abilities when it comes to what their multimeters can do. For example, some multimeters are able to power up certain components. Check into what extra features there are and which ones you prefer. Best Automotive Multimeter Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Automotive Multimeter Overall: Power Probe IV with Case

We chose the Power Probe IV as our top pick because automotive professionals depend on this multimeter on a daily basis. The fourth generation of this digital automotive multimeter has a lot going for it. From the various modes and capabilities to the safety factors and user-friendly features, Power Probe has truly fitted this model with nearly everything you could ask for from an automotive multimeter. There are lots of great features on the Power Probe IV. This unit can test fuel injectors, computer driver circuits, and other functional components. The meter can supply its own power and ground, which saves you the trouble of needlessly replacing various components. This multimeter has both a digital volt and ohmmeter and can measure frequency and pulse width. Only weighing about two-and-a-half pounds, the Power Probe IV multimeter also comes with a hard carrying case that makes transporting this unit easy and safe. There are a few drawbacks with the Power Probe IV. First is the price, which can be out of the question if you’re on a budget. This is especially true if you don’t typically use all the functions the Power Probe IV has to offer. However, this product works well for professionals and any DIY mechanics who need to perform various electrical component tests. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Automotive Multimeter Value: INNOVA 3320 Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter

INNOVA’s auto-ranging digital multimeter proves that you don’t have to spend much to get the electrical testing capabilities you need. For the most basic jobs, this digital multimeter will suffice. The unit can test a variety of functions, including temperature. Best of all, it only weighs about 1 pound. Included with this digital multimeter are protective rubber coating on all four corners, a stand, and leads. Measuring about 6 inches by 3 inches, this unit is versatile and portable. INNOVA makes its display large so you don’t have to squint to see your readings. This hand-held multimeter features colorful options, from which you can choose to test batteries, measure voltage, and carry out a multitude of other functions. The biggest drawback that we found with the INNOVA unit is the unit’s ability to withstand the test of time. We chose it as our value pick because it is affordable; however, this multimeter likely won’t hold up as well as others that are priced in a higher range. Similarly, you are limited in what functions you can perform with this automotive multimeter. That being said, INNOVA’s automotive multimeter is a product nearly everyone can find a use for. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Automotive Multimeter Honorable Mention: Klein Tools 1000V Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter

