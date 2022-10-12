Here Are the Best Roof Basket Deals on Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day
It’s always adventure season somewhere. Basket racks and cargo bags are versatile tools for increasing your car’s carrying capacity.
External cargo management isn't just for overlanding—a roof basket is a great tool for adding utility to any vehicle. You'll want to read reviews and measurement specs carefully when buying one of these (the display pictures are always bad photoshops) but some decent-looking ones are deeply discounted right now. And remember: light-weight and low profile are important attributes if you want to minimize the fuel penalty of any roof accessory.
- MeeFar roof basket, bag, straps, and mounting bracket package (33 percent off)
- Maxsough aluminum cargo basket (leaner, more aerodynamic model) (20 percent off)
- Maxsough aluminum cargo basket (taller model with higher side rails) (11 percent off)
- Tahoe Trails roof cargo bag (not exactly a basket—but 60 percent off!)
- Mountainpeak large, flat aluminum cargo carrier (20 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
