The War Zone
The Drive

Here Are the Best Roof Basket Deals on Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day

It’s always adventure season somewhere. Basket racks and cargo bags are versatile tools for increasing your car’s carrying capacity.

byAndrew P. Collins| UPDATED Oct 12, 2022 4:05 PM
DealsThe Garage
Here Are the Best Roof Basket Deals on Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day
Amazon
Share
Andrew P. Collins
Andrew P. CollinsView andrew p. collins's Articles

andrewpcollins

andrewatlarge

External cargo management isn't just for overlanding—a roof basket is a great tool for adding utility to any vehicle. You'll want to read reviews and measurement specs carefully when buying one of these (the display pictures are always bad photoshops) but some decent-looking ones are deeply discounted right now. And remember: light-weight and low profile are important attributes if you want to minimize the fuel penalty of any roof accessory.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Every Prime Early Access Sale We've Covered So Far 