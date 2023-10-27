Initial Impressions: VTOMAN’s Enormous X7 Jump-Starter Sure Looks Ready for Work

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember when seemingly all portable jump-starters were the size of a tool box? I'd much rather have dealt with jumper cables and count on the kindness of strangers than lug one of those big, goofy things around.

Things have changed quite a bit in the last few years. Now, there are devices that can rival the power of those massive packs that can fit in the palm of your hand. And that's really no surprise. All power tools are becoming smaller and more powerful as technology advances.

Still, the older, bigger engines I'm used to tend to push the smaller power packs to their limits. Most are meant to work with the ever-popular four-cylinder engines of today. Finding something that's rated to breathe life into my 7.2-liter chunk of America generally means spending a small fortune, if I'm trying to avoid the aforementioned hulk that'd take up precious trunk space.

Luckily, things are still changing. VTOMAN recently reached out to see if I'd be interested in testing its X7 Jump-Starter for review. According to the folks behind it, it packs quite a punch from a relatively small package, and has a retail price of $229. It seems like the perfect fit for folks like myself, so I took the opportunity to check it out. But before we get into the full-review, let’s run through my initial thoughts.

The Juice

VTOMAN is a company that produces cordless power tools, power stations, and jump-starters. It set up shop in 2011 and has established a pretty impressive line of products since. Like many other forward-thinking companies that are driving the marketplace, it has a particular focus on providing eco-friendly solutions, and solar charging for its product is a big part of the portfolio.

The X7 is both a portable jump-starter and an air compressor. All things considered, it's a relatively compact unit. It measures in at 9 inches long and 5 inches wide, with a depth of 2 inches. In comparison to the NOCO GB40 that I've been misusing for the past few years, it's a monster. However, I'm willing to live with it, considering all it can do.

Speaking of which, it's a pretty stout little powerhouse. It's rated to deliver 4,250 peak amps with a capacity of 99.2Wh. Yeah, that's Latin to me, too. But I do know that it's said to be able to jump-start up to a 10-liter gas or diesel engine, which is more than enough for the majority of us.

The 160 PSI air compressor is equipped to provide readings in PSI, KPA, and BAR, and the description claims it can fill up a tire in two minutes. Readings are shown on a 5.1-inch LCD with a simple control system below. It's also outfitted with a 400-lumen LED flashlight, which is pretty well standard for these jump-starters. It's also outfitted with a USB-A and 15-A out port, allowing it to function as a power bank too. Again, pretty standard features for something like this, and is much appreciated.

It’s Got Power in Its Favor

I can't lie. I was a bit skeptical of this thing at first. Had I not needed to use it almost immediately, I'd still be a little leery of it.

Upon its arrival, my 1969 Dodge Charger fell prey to a wiper motor malfunction that left me tinkering with things until I killed the battery. I did get to use the X7 jump-starter and I can say it's definitely up to the task of firing off big engines. It's still too early for me to gauge its performance as a whole, but this is just an initial impressions piece, anyway. I just wanted to confirm that its claims seem legitimate at this point.

I do see some things being problematic. Namely, the short jumper leads. I’m also a bit skeptical of the air compressor, and will be putting the claims to the test. It'll be awesome to have something that actually works as well as it claims in a package this size, but I need to try it out before I say anymore.

Be sure to drop a comment and let me know your thoughts on the X7 portable jump-starter. Let me know if you have any questions or any tests you'd like to see performed, and stay tuned for my in-depth review.