Stay Moving During Road Trip Season With Amazon’s Deals on Jump-Starters from Noco and More

I know. Jump-starters are always on sale at Amazon. But hot prices that are soon to end isn't the sole motivation of this piece. It's officially road tripping season and that means folks are going to run into dead batteries at the worst time possible. While planning ahead and making sure your battery is in good health is your best defense, having a backup plan is still in order. So consider this a PSA to throw a jump-starter in your roadside emergency kit for good measure.

As always, the two I personally rely on are the ones I'm going to recommend. The Noco GB40 was the first portable jump-starter I’ve ever owned, and it has served me well countless times over the last few years. It's a no-brainer for $99.95. The Vtoman X7 is my most recent addition, and it, too, has proven to be a totally viable unit. I have yet to go on any road trip without it because it can both inflate your tires and jump-start an engine and functions exceptionally well—especially for the $174.99 the current coupon brings it down to.