Finish the Week Strong With Big Savings On DeWalt, Noco, and Traxxas

This week’s taking ages to call it quits. These deals will help put it to rest.

by Hank O'Hop
The Garage
Best Deals of the Week
Hank O'Hop
No matter how productive or how positive of a week it may be, some just take forever to come to an end. And right when you think it's finally over, you realize it's still only Thursday. Yeah. This is one of those weeks. The silver lining is that we can at least take a look at all the best auto deals that the team's rounded up for you. 

The list below is packed with all sorts of ways to save, but that Bauer 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum running for $68.99 at Harbor Freight is really speaking to me. It's high time to suck all the salt and rocks out of our carpets, and saving on a new vacuum to get the job done is something anyone riding out the tail end of winter is sure to appreciate. 

If you're still in need of projects to keep you busy while the snow melts, there are plenty of discounted model kits to get after. I don't think it's a surprise that I'm going to recommend taking a crack at the AMT 1968 Plymouth Road Runner for selling for $29.94 at Amazon. 

How should I know what you really want, though? I'm no mind reader. Check the massive list below for more savings that'll keep you busy, regardless of what your favorite flavor of automobile is. 

Bauer Belt and Disc Sander for $99.99

From Harbor Freight. Regular Price: $119.99

Dainese Air Frame D1 Jacket for $149.95

From RevZilla. Regular Price: $299.95

Tamiya Toyota GR 86 1/24 Model Car Kit for $38.49

From Amain Hobbies. Regular Price: $47.99
AccessoriesDealsTools