Amazon’s Memorial Day DeWalt Sale Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving
You can’t go wrong with a deal on this list, especially the heavily discounted batteries.
Amazon’s DeWalt deals have been off the charts lately, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving. As soon as one amazing offer goes out of stock, another takes its place. You need to keep your finger on the pulse of this sale, or at least you would if you didn’t have The Drive to bring you the best of the best as it unfolds.
Usually, you find the biggest savings on combo kits, but that’s not the story today. The discounts on batteries and battery kits are next level. My pick is the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Charging Kit, Including Two 5Ah Batteries, which is down to $150.99, and keeps $170 in your pocket. Some offers from this morning have already sold out. These are not deals to sleep on, so act fast.
Batteries
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Charging Kit, Includes Two 5Ah Batteries for $150.99 ($170 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Lithium Ion 5.0Ah Battery for $72.99 ($116 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact 2.0Ah Battery for $39.80 ($70 off)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20-Volt/60-Volt Max 9Ah Battery for $157.35 ($60 off)
Combo Kits
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $159 ($80 off)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 ($80 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 5-Tool Combo Kit for $499 ($130 off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX 6-Tool Combo Kit for $499 ($100 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit for $199 ($70 off)
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Orbital Sander for $95.97 ($83 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max LED Work Light for $33 ($51 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Blower for $134.95 ($44 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Angle Grinder for $167.95 ($81 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool for $117.70 ($61 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench for $151.99 ($67 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR 1/2-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench for $230.64 ($48 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Jig Saw for $126.88 ($78 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Hand Vacuum for $99 ($159 off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Heat Gun for $109.78 ($38 off)
Hand Tools
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 168-Piece for $117.73 ($138 off)
- DeWalt Pliers Set, Compound Action, 3-Pack for $41.99 ($32 off)
- DeWalt Torpedo Extruded 9-Inch for $16.25 ($21.4 off)
- DeWalt Fixed Bar Screwdriver Set 10–Piece for $25.97 ($10 off)
- DeWalt Drill Bit Set, 21-Piece for $24.60 ($13 off)
- DeWalt TSTAK Tool Box for $37 ($27 off)
- DeWalt Premium Retractable Knife for $14.97 ($5 off)