Makita, Ryobi, DeWalt, and Milwaukee Slash Prices on Tool Sets
Save hundreds on these combo kits, including batteries and chargers, for your tool team.
Home Depot’s Ryobi Days sale is just way too good to ignore. I know what it's like to have a favorite tool team, though. It doesn't matter how good the other team's deals are. You're just not going to bite. But as it turns out, DeWalt, Ryobi, Makita, and Milwaukee have awesome deals running on tool sets, making this a great time to retool your arsenal.
All the deals you need to know about can be found right here.
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Seven-Tool Combo Kit for $499 (save $400)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Eight-Piece Kit for $399 (save $100)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Nine-Tool Combo Kit for $330 (save $330)
- Ryobi One+ HP 18-Volt Brushless Cordless Five-Tool Combo Kit for $219 (save $331)
