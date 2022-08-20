DeWalt’s Huge Amazon Sale Is Still Going Strong
If you missed last week’s sale, don’t fret. You can still save up to 68 percent.
When you’re hunting for a bargain, a premium name such as DeWalt isn’t the first that comes to mind. Professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike praise the manufacturer's high-quality tools. So when DeWalt had a huge Amazon sale last week, our own Jonathan Klein jumped on it. Much to our delight and surprise, the sale is still going strong. Act fast, though, as it's sure to dry up soon.
Power Tools
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (40 percent off)
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Quarter-Inch Impact Driver (24 percent off)
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Half-Inch Drill (40 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Angle Grinder (28 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR 3/4-Inch Impact Wrench (17 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max LED Work Light (53 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery, 4.0 Ah (63 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery, 6.0-Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Battery, 1.5 Ah (68 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Drill Combo Kit (10 percent off)
Hand Tools
- Mechanics Tool Set, Quarter-, 3/8-, and Half-Inch Drive, SAE/Metric, 205 pieces (51 percent off)
- Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, Quarter- and 3/8-Inch Drive, SAE, 108 pieces (53 percent off)
- Mechanics Tool Set, 192 pieces (53 percent off)
- Black Chrome 184-piece Mechanics Tool Set (10 percent off)
- 50-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (32 percent off)
- Impact Socket Set, 23 pieces, 3/8-Inch Drive, Metric/SAE (48 percent off)
- Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual-Mold Safety Goggles (20 percent off)
- Hearing Protection (25 percent off)
