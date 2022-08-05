A Ton of Seiko and Casio Watches Are on Sale Through Amazon Right Now
Tick, tick, tick, here are some watch sales!
You know what time it is, folks. It's time for the latest installment to The Watch Zone. Our now biweekly watch deals is back, and this edition has a list loaded with superb deals on two of our favorite watch brands: Seiko and Casio. Below is a list of automatic and digital options with leather, steel, and resin straps in a host of colorways that will work with any outfit you have in your wardrobe. There are also a few rough and tumble watches ready to be beaten in the garage. But don't wait too long, there's no telling how long these deals will last.
Seiko
- Coutura (51 percent off)
- Seiko 5 (21 percent off)
- Essentials Chrono SS Gray (37 percent off)
- SNKN37 Stainless Steel Automatic (42 percent off)
- Mechanical Automatic (60 percent off)
- SSB347 Chrono (46 percent off)
- SNE529 Quartz Calfskin (48 percent off)
- SNXS77 Automatic Blue Day Date Dial (37 percent off)
- Recraft Series Automatic (35 percent off)
- SNZG13 Seiko 5 Automatic Black Dial (19 percent off)
- SNZG09K1 Seiko 5 Automatic Green Dial (5 percent off)
- Coutura Men's Solar Diamond Dial (51 percent off)
- SBTR027 Quartz Chrono (20 percent off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver Blue Dial (25 percent off)
Casio
- W800H-1AV Classic Sport (20 percent off)
- G-Shock DW6900-1V (34 percent off)
- Women's Classic Vintage Quartz (14 percent off)
- Women's LRW-200H-2BVCF Stainless Steel (22 percent off)
- Fishing Gear 10 Year Battery Black (27 percent off)
- 10 Year Battery Quartz (29 percent off)
- F-108WH-1ACF Big Square Digital Display Quartz (25 percent off)
- Illuminator 10 Year Battery (7 percent off)
- GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR (32 percent off)
- SGW-100-2BCF Twin Sensor Digital Display Quartz (31 percent off)
- GD100-1BCR G-Shock X-Large (21 percent off)
- 'Diver Style' Quartz (30 percent off)
