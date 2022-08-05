A Ton of Seiko and Casio Watches Are on Sale Through Amazon Right Now

You know what time it is, folks. It's time for the latest installment to The Watch Zone. Our now biweekly watch deals is back, and this edition has a list loaded with superb deals on two of our favorite watch brands: Seiko and Casio. Below is a list of automatic and digital options with leather, steel, and resin straps in a host of colorways that will work with any outfit you have in your wardrobe. There are also a few rough and tumble watches ready to be beaten in the garage. But don't wait too long, there's no telling how long these deals will last.