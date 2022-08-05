The War Zone
The Drive

A Ton of Seiko and Casio Watches Are on Sale Through Amazon Right Now

Tick, tick, tick, here are some watch sales!

byJonathon KleinAug 5, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
A Ton of Seiko and Casio Watches Are on Sale Through Amazon Right Now
Amazon
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

You know what time it is, folks. It's time for the latest installment to The Watch Zone. Our now biweekly watch deals is back, and this edition has a list loaded with superb deals on two of our favorite watch brands: Seiko and Casio. Below is a list of automatic and digital options with leather, steel, and resin straps in a host of colorways that will work with any outfit you have in your wardrobe. There are also a few rough and tumble watches ready to be beaten in the garage. But don't wait too long, there's no telling how long these deals will last.

Seiko

Casio

Read More From The Garage

MORE TO READ

Here’s How My BMW 128i Performed on the Dyno With an Intake and Exhaust

Related

Here’s How My BMW 128i Performed on the Dyno With an Intake and Exhaust

The Bavarian brute has one healthy hunk of magnesium and aluminum under its hood.

How To Make A Subaru WRX More Reliable

Related

How To Make A Subaru WRX More Reliable

While they might never be bombproof, you can sure give the old EJ engine a fighting chance.

Light Up Your Weekend With a New TV and Audio System From Amazon

Related

Light Up Your Weekend With a New TV and Audio System From Amazon

Save up to 53 percent on TVs and audio equipment from Sony, LG, Samsung, and Bose.