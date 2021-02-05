Five of the Greatest Collector Cars to Grab From RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris Sale

February may just be the perfect month to buy your dream car, since such timing allows all minor issues to be sorted by the time good weather comes in. RM Sotheby's wants to help and starting on the 13th of February, its upcoming Paris sale will feature 52 lots , including collections like the Gold and the Bowler group of rare high-performance machines. Yet before getting into the details of those highly tempting offers, let me just say that our top five list for this French sale contains 60 percent Italian wonders and 40 percent British rarities, with only brief mentions of Porsches, or even a one-off featuring Porsche 928 headlights.

We'll get to all of our picks in due time, starting with what might be the most valuable Fiat 600 still around today.

1959 Fiat 600 Rendez Vous by Vignale

Up until now, I wasn't even aware that Vignale rebodied some 20 Fiat 600s to get to this coupé. Certainly classier than the later 850-based two-door specials, this tiny Lancia wannabe is a delightful piece of coachbuilt exclusivity, pretty much an Aurelia B20 with the 600's footprint and performance, also being a classic that has only covered 285 miles since its FIVA-quality restoration.

Easy to maintain, delightful to look at and ready for some easy parking in front of your favorite café, this practically brand new Vignale Rendez Vous is estimated at €80,000 - €120,000; that's $96,153 - $144,230 in American money. Hefty for a Fiat 600, reasonable for a rare Vignale in a fashionable two-tone blue.