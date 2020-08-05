The Gorgeous Iso Rivolta GTZ By Zagato Is Really a Modded Corvette Z06 Underneath

The maddest of the Milan-based coachbuilders, Zagato, has come up with yet another limited-edition collector car, this time built on the Corvette Z06 with an LT4 bored to 6.8 liters. Called the Iso Rivolta GTZ, this carbon-bodied gran turismo pays tribute to the stunning 1963 Iso Grifo A3, an Italian masterpiece also powered by a Chevy V8.

Zagato's previous Italian-American affairs include the Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale, which was based on the Dodge Viper ACR-X. This time around, since Iso used the Chevrolet 327 for the A3, Zagato went with the more sensible of the supercharged Corvettes, only to announce that the first production Iso Rivolta GTZ is set to be delivered as early as this October. The coachbuilder added that nine of the 19 it intends to make have already found their homes.