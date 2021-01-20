Here Are Five of the Greatest Classic Cars to Grab From RM Sotheby’s 2021 Arizona Sale

However, as usual, when it comes to high-end auctions, I'm here to focus on the classy, the rare, the bold, and the just plain crazy. Staying on the topic of insanity, how about spending an estimated $30,000-$50,000 on the clay model of Carroll Shelby's Series 1 Roadster? Back in the day, it was a clean-sheet-design V8 sports car that saw a total of 249 series production units leave Shelby American as 1999 models, followed by several more as "component cars" without drivetrains up until 2005, due to legal reasons. As RM Sotheby's details, the Shelby Series 1s featured an all-aluminum chassis, carbon-fiber bodywork, and a Shelby-modified Oldsmobile twin-cam L47 V8 engine tuned to 320 horsepower.

While this styling model does roll, it's also definitely missing a drivetrain, as well as other components you may want to have in your collector car. For that reason, I would direct your attention to other really nice pieces of history, including these five vehicles we'd not only watch out for during this auction, but also drive away in:

1952 Tojeiro-MG Barchetta

The auctioneer's story confirms that famous racing car designer John Tojeiro started out with a Bristol-engined prototype they made to look like a Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta. He then continued with what is believed to be a pair of MG-powered Barchettas, as well as a third car built with a Lea-Francis engine. The supplier of AC Car, a certain man called Ernie Bailey at Buckland Bodyworks suggested that AC should feature one of Tojeiro's cars on their stand at the 1953 Earls Court motor show. AC picked the Lea-Francis engined car, re-registered it as a blue roadster packing their own engine, and called it the AC Ace. Almost a decade later, it was this British two-seater that Carroll Shelby turned into the 289 Cobra.

The Tojeiro in question here, the MG-engined "Low 77," isn't the Earls Court car, yet an original that was raced in the early 1950s in England, only to land in America some 15 years ago. Eligible for most of the world’s classic racing and touring events, it's a nice piece of lightweight engineering from before the straight-sixes and V8s would take over. Estimated at $200,000-$250,000, and as rare as they get.