Deranged Man Caught Dousing Cars With Gasoline and Setting Them on Fire Gets Tackled by Local Heroes

A video taken by Redditor spincrisis shows the end of the man's fire-setting spree, starting with that moving but lightly flambéd Escape. The man, seemingly proud of his work, flings his presumably empty gas can in the air and shrugs off his backpack onto the street.

That's when two men who witnessed the arson took chase: one wearing a bright red Hawaiian shirt followed by Jeff Halaby, who was carrying a section of baseboard. The men were deemed "Hawaiian Shirt Guy" and "2x4 Guy" by internet fans accordingly.

Halabay's baseboard wasn't really a 2x4—it was just what was handy when he saw cars getting set on fire along the busy street. An employee at Halaby's new restaurant Spotlight Cabaret alerted him of the man setting cars on fire, and that's when he sprung into action.

"I was so scared that one of those cars was going to explode because it was right in front of the restaurants across the street," Halaby told the Edmonton Journal.

Spotlight Cabaret had been recently renovated so, fortunately, this meant that Halaby found a wide section of baseboard to grab when he ran down the stairs to chase the arsonist down.

"I thought, well I can’t go out there without anything in my hand,” he told the Edmonton Journal. “I found a four-foot piece of baseboard and thought well, this is better than nothing. I ran across the street to cut him off because I didn’t want him to continue walking closer to Whyte Avenue."