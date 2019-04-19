Half-Naked Florida Man Tries to Steal Ford Fiesta, Gets Bat to the Face From Feisty Grandma
Cocaine-high Florida man feels the wrath of angry-as-hell Florida woman. Pi-yow!
A Florida man was charged with two counts of burglary and drug possession after being taken into custody on Sunday morning in Gainesville, Florida. The suspect was accused of breaking into a 65-year-old woman's Ford Fiesta, who promptly sneaked up on him and hit him in the head and face with a baseball bat.
According to CBS4, 65-year-old Clarese Gainey was put on alert by some irregular activity on the parking lot adjacent to her trailer home, something which she confirmed when she looked out the window and saw 300-pound Antonio Mosely attempting to break into her lime-green Fiesta. However, he was only wearing underwear, for some reason. The woman sprung into action and headed outside with her bat in hand, fully prepared to show half-naked Mosely who not to mess with.
Not knowing if the suspect was armed, or just how dangerous he truly was, Gainey surprised Mosely and slugged him in the head with her bat. In the midst of the altercation, 37-year-old Mosely tackled her and ran away to his trailer home, leaving behind his underwear, which a K9 officer eventually used to find his whereabouts.
"I took that bat and hit him upside the head like 'pi-yah!' He said 'Ow!'," Gainey told CBS4.
Think this story can't get any crazier? Think again. Once the police found Mosely at a nearby trailer home, this time wearing pants and a shirt, he was quickly identified by the major injury on his face. In addition, police discovered cocaine in his newfound pockets.
"He better be glad I didn't have a gun," Gainey added. "Because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here (baseball bat). Because I gone 'Pi-yow!'"
- RELATEDFerrari-Driving Florida Man Lies to Cop About Speeding, 'Girlfriend' Passenger Gives Him AwayKeep your friends close and your passengers even closer.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Man Arrested After Violently Crashing Tesla Model S Into Infiniti SUV at 128 MPHEven after the Tesla split the Infiniti nearly in half, the Model S driver's attorney blamed the accident on the road's 'poor design.'READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Man Races Ford Mustang Around Active Runway, Does Donuts in HangarAt least this Mustang incident didn't involve a Cars and Coffee meetup.READ NOW