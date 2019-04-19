Half-Naked Florida Man Tries to Steal Ford Fiesta, Gets Bat to the Face From Feisty Grandma

A Florida man was charged with two counts of burglary and drug possession after being taken into custody on Sunday morning in Gainesville, Florida. The suspect was accused of breaking into a 65-year-old woman's Ford Fiesta, who promptly sneaked up on him and hit him in the head and face with a baseball bat.

According to CBS4, 65-year-old Clarese Gainey was put on alert by some irregular activity on the parking lot adjacent to her trailer home, something which she confirmed when she looked out the window and saw 300-pound Antonio Mosely attempting to break into her lime-green Fiesta. However, he was only wearing underwear, for some reason. The woman sprung into action and headed outside with her bat in hand, fully prepared to show half-naked Mosely who not to mess with.

Not knowing if the suspect was armed, or just how dangerous he truly was, Gainey surprised Mosely and slugged him in the head with her bat. In the midst of the altercation, 37-year-old Mosely tackled her and ran away to his trailer home, leaving behind his underwear, which a K9 officer eventually used to find his whereabouts.