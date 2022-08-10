Enhance Your Proficiency in All Tasks With an EDC Multitool
It’s like carrying your toolbox everywhere you go.
You won't realize how well a multitool fits into your life until you start carrying one. The minute you start, you'll find all kinds of uses for it. And saving yourself countless trips to and from the toolbox will simplify every daily task. Unfortunately, there's no one multitool that’s perfect for everyone. We all need to try a few out to find the one that works best for us. That can get expensive quickly. That's why I sought out the best deals on multitools.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Civivi Crit Liner Lock Knife Multitool for $73.95 at BladeHQ
- Victorinox Swiss Army Knife for $29.99 at BladeHQ
- Sog Flash MT 7-in-1 Multitool for $69.95 at BladeHQ
- Gerber Lockdown Pry 10-in-1 Pocket Multitool for $49.95 at BladeHQ
- Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Multitool for $29.99 at Amazon
- Gerber Mullet Keychain Multitool for $9.95 at BladeHQ
- Gerber Truss Multitool for $49.95 at BladeHQ
- Gerber Prybrid-X Utility Knife for $22.95 at BladeHQ
- Leatherman Wingman Multitool for $50 at Amazon
- Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool for $79.99 at Amazon
- Leatherman Charge Plus TTi Titanium Multitool for $179.95 at Amazon
- Leatherman Free P4 Multitool for $109 at Amazon
- Leatherman Micra Keychain Multitool for $53.98 at Amazon
- DRFriedels 11-in-1 Stainless-Steel Credit Card Multitool for $7.95 at Amazon
- Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multitool for $5.94
