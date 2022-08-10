The War Zone
The Drive

Enhance Your Proficiency in All Tasks With an EDC Multitool

It’s like carrying your toolbox everywhere you go.

byHank O'HopAug 10, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Enhance Your Proficiency in All Tasks With an EDC Multitool
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

You won't realize how well a multitool fits into your life until you start carrying one. The minute you start, you'll find all kinds of uses for it. And saving yourself countless trips to and from the toolbox will simplify every daily task. Unfortunately, there's no one multitool that’s perfect for everyone. We all need to try a few out to find the one that works best for us. That can get expensive quickly. That's why I sought out the best deals on multitools. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Read More From The Garage

MORE TO READ

A Steering Wheel Spacer Transformed My BMW 128i’s Driving Experience

Related

A Steering Wheel Spacer Transformed My BMW 128i’s Driving Experience

This simple modification does a lot for achieving the perfect performance driving fit.

How To Spot and Fix the Oil Clogging Issue That’s Killing 2022 Toyota GR86 Engines

Related

How To Spot and Fix the Oil Clogging Issue That’s Killing 2022 Toyota GR86 Engines

Some GR86 owners have seen an oil tube clogged by the sealant that forms the oil pan gasket. Here are some insights on how to fix that.

Explore the Unknown and Get Back Home Again With a GPS Unit From Amazon

Related

Explore the Unknown and Get Back Home Again With a GPS Unit From Amazon

Save up to 46 percent on car and motorcycle units from Garmin and TomTom.