His twilight years about him, Rick Treworgy was already considering parting with his pristine, 200-strong collection of vintage American vehicles, regarded as one of the best in the world. So when the pandemic all but ended visits to his Muscle Car City museum in Florida, Treworgy moved the museum's shutdown to the front burner and later this month will sell off most of the cars at no reserve though Mecum Auctions.

Taking place January 22-23 in Punta Gorda, Florida, this grand GM shopping spree encompasses truckloads of American automobilia and almost 200 vehicles ranging from a 1902 Oldsmobile to a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51. There are more vehicles than many people have time to even browse through, which is why we've selected a sampler of our favorites oddballs of Treworgy's collection that will cross the auction block. You don't need us to tell you stuff like a time capsule 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge is cool. But these, these are something else.