Save up to $280 on Some of RevZilla’s Best Gear
Up to $280 of gear from the biggest names in the industry? Yes, please.
Plenty of gearheads got their fixes this week courtesy of Amazon's Prime Day sales. But, sadly, motorcycle gear deals were few and far between. Thankfully for you and me, RevZilla has come to the rescue for lovers of all things two-wheeled.
If I were spending my hard-earned cash today, I'd get the Alpinestars Specter Jacket for $489.97 and keep $209.98 in my back pocket because that's a killer deal. But, the more level-headed amongst you should opt for the Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Jacket, save $37.49, and rest easy knowing you have a great winter jacket for the next few years. There are plenty more deals where these came from but act fast before the most popular sizes are gone.
Helmets
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro Carnage Helmet (MD and LG) ($190 off)
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro Punisher Helmet (XL) ($280 off)
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Erin Helmet (up to $171.89 off)
- LS2 Challenger GT Helmet ($99.99 off)
- Icon Airflite Inky Helmet ($105.05 off)
Jackets
- Alpinestars Specter Jacket For Tech Air Race ($209.98 off)
- Alpinestars Yaguara Jacket For Tech Air Street ($194.98 off)
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Jacket ($37.49 off)
- Dainese Air Frame D1 Jacket ($89.98 off)
- Dainese Elettrica Air Tex Jacket ($113.98 off)
- Merlin Alton Jacket ($100 off)
Boots
- Alpinestars Fastback v2 Drystar Shoes ($29.99 off)
- Merlin Ether Boots ($89.01 off)
- Dainese York Air Women's Shoes ($50 off)
- TCX Street 3 WP Shoes ($38 off)
Motocross
- Alpinestars Supertech M5 Helmet ($35 off)
- Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots (up to $68.92 off)
Pants and Gloves
- Klim Kodiak Pants ($230 off)
- Dainese New Drake Air Textile Pants ($100 off)
- Dainese X-Ride Gloves ($70 off)