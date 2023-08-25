Get Suited and Booted for Fall With RevZilla’s Unbeatable Gear Deals
Dress for the fall, not the ride.
Your summer spins are about to end, but that doesn’t mean you’re finished riding for 2023. As most motorcyclists know, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong gear. Whether you want to watch the changing of the leaves or stay on two wheels throughout winter, you need to suit up correctly. So, I’ve made a special effort to include waterproof gear in today’s deals. Don’t wait around. Get your gear now so it’s there when you need it.
Jackets
- Dainese Racing 4 Perforated Jacket ($195 off)
- Dainese Air Crono 2 Jacket ($84 off)
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Jacket ($37.49 off)
- Alpinestars Specter Jacket For Tech Air Race ($210 off)
- Alpinestars Solano Jacket ($78 off)
- Alpinestars Stella T-GP Plus R v3 Jacket ($147.48 off)
Helmets
- AGV K6 Helmet (ML and LG) ($150 off)
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Helmet (up to $124.5 off)
- HJC RPHA 90S Helmet (up to $191 off)
- Shark EVO One 2 Helmet ($235 off)
- Icon Airflite Blockchain Helmet ($82.5 off)
Gloves
- Dainese Tempest D-Dry Long Gloves ($42 off)
- Dainese Steel Pro Gloves ($108 off)
Boots
- Dainese Nexus 2 D-WP Boots ($110 off)
- Dainese Nexus 2 Air Boots ($105 off)
- Forma Hyper Shoes ($35.85 off)
- Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots ($62.92 off)
- TCX Mood GTX Shoes ($44 off)
- TCX Street 3 Air Shoes ($36 off)
