Get Suited and Booted During RevZilla’s 12 Days of Moto X-Mas Sale

Honda may have Happy Honda Days, but RevZilla’s 12 Days of Moto X-Mas sale is the sale event of the year I pay attention to, and it just started and will run until 12/16. There are fantastic deals across the full spectrum of motorcycle gear and accessories. But the bargains catching my attention are on helmets, particularly models from Arai and AGV.

The Arai Defiant-X Number is my pick of the bunch, and it’s been restocked since the Cyber Monday deals. Don’t sleep on this bargain, as we know the most popular sizes sell out quickly. I’d pair this helmet with the Dainese Sport Pro Perforated Leather Jacket, save myself $449, and call 2022 a success.

Helmets

Jackets, Pants, and Suits

Gloves and Shoes

Accessories

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More Deals From The Drive