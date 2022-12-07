Get Suited and Booted During RevZilla’s 12 Days of Moto X-Mas Sale
The savings on helmets from Arai, AGV, and Schuberth are ridiculous.
Honda may have Happy Honda Days, but RevZilla’s 12 Days of Moto X-Mas sale is the sale event of the year I pay attention to, and it just started and will run until 12/16. There are fantastic deals across the full spectrum of motorcycle gear and accessories. But the bargains catching my attention are on helmets, particularly models from Arai and AGV.
The Arai Defiant-X Number is my pick of the bunch, and it’s been restocked since the Cyber Monday deals. Don’t sleep on this bargain, as we know the most popular sizes sell out quickly. I’d pair this helmet with the Dainese Sport Pro Perforated Leather Jacket, save myself $449, and call 2022 a success.
Helmets
- Arai Defiant-X Number (30% off)
- Arai Defiant-X HA (30% off)
- AGV Pista GP RR Carbon (20% off)
- AGV Pista GP RR Carbon Iridium (20% off)
- AGV K6 Flash (20% off)
- AGV K3 SV (20% off)
- Schuberth C4 Pro Merak (47% off)
- Bell Eliminator (53% off)
Jackets, Pants, and Suits
- Dainese Sport Pro Perforated Leather Jacket (34% off)
- Alpinestars Racer Graphite Pants (30% off)
- Rev’it! Eclipse Jacket (20% off)
- Helite Turtle 2 Airbag Vest (15% off)
- Rev’it! Offtrack Jacket (20% off)
- Alpinestars Missile Race Suit For Tech Air Race (20% off)
Gloves and Shoes
- Dainese Air Maze Gloves (44% off)
- Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves (50% off)
- Highway 21 7-Volt Radiant Heated Gloves (15% off)
- Dainese Street Rocker D-WP Shoes (43% off)
Accessories
- Stockton Sportbike Shine Kit (50% off)
- Ram Mounts X-Grip Handlebar U-Bolt Base (20% off)
