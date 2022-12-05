Amazon’s Hot Wheels Sales Are Here to Help You Corrupt the Little Ones

While love for cars is certainly carved into our DNA, something needs to wake it up. Some moment in your life needs to come along to tug at the thread that causes it all to unravel. For me, one Christmas stands out, as after unwrapping my piles of Hot Wheels, my dad helped me set up the tracks. We played for hours. I might have been the one on the young side of the spectrum, but my dad's inner child made it hard to tell who the kid was on Christmas morning. The more I think about it, the more apparent it becomes that I never stood a chance.