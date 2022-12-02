Stock Up On Wrist Gifts With This Seiko Sale on Amazon
Want a nice watch without breaking the bank? Seiko’s got your back.
You've only got *checks Seiko* a little over three weeks to finish up your holiday shopping. If you've still got presents to buy, why not make it a nice watch? Not too nice, though. No matter how much you happen to love your parent/sibling/spouse/whoever you happen to be buying this for, you ain't made of money. That's where Seiko comes in.
The Japanese brand is famous for offering attractive, high-quality timepieces for way less cash than, say, a Rolex or Omega. Thankfully, Amazon's got a whole bunch of Seikos on discount right now including almost half off of a red-and-blue chronograph whose aesthetic aligns very much with that of the stereotypical Car Dude as well as 11% off a particularly stylish rose gold Presage for women.
- Men's SSB347 Stainless Steel Quartz Silicone Strap, Black, Casual Watch (49% off)
- Men's Essentials Chrono SS Gray (41% off)
- Men's Stainless Steel Japanese Quartz Leather Calfskin Strap (43% off)
- Men's SNXL72 Seiko 5 Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch with Patterned Dial (12% off)
- Men's SNKP23 RECRAFT Series Analog Display Automatic Self Wind Silver Watch (50% off)
- SRPD95 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Black 42.5mm Stainless Steel (39% off)
- Men's Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch (54% off)
- Women's SWR053 Essential Collection (51% off)
- Presage Rose Gold Leather Women's Automatic Watch SRPF50 (11% off)
- Women's SUT068 Dress Solar Classic Diamond-Accented Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch (32% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
