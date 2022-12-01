Formula 2 Racer Loses Driver’s License After Uploading 111-MPH Speed Run to TikTok

Belgian Formula 2 driver Amaury Cordeel has lost his license over footage of an on-road stunt that he uploaded to TikTok.

The video, which was originally posted in 2020, shows Cordeel allegedly driving at 111 miles per hour, well in excess of the posted 31-mph (50 kilometers per hour) speed limit. As reported by Motorsport.com, the events took place on a road in the driver's hometown of Tamise, Belgium. The clip has since been deleted from Cordeel's TikTok account. Police brought charges regarding the video, with Cordeel found guilty by a tribunal in Termonde. Cordeel was fined the equivalent of $3,755 USD for the offense, and his driver's license was revoked. He'll reportedly be able to reapply for it in six months' time.

Amaury Cordeel. Getty Images

It's not the first time Cordeel has been involved in controversy for on-road antics. He was previously accused of driving an Audi faster than 185 mph on a public highway, and a video was shared of that stunt, too. Cordeel denied being the driver in that footage and was not prosecuted, with his management declaring a third party was guilty of the offense.

It's currently unclear how this ordeal will impact Cordeel's career. The 20-year-old driver is set to race alongside Jack Doohan with the Virtuosi team in Formula 2 next year. In Formula 1, drivers must hold a valid driving license in their home country to earn the Super License necessary to compete; however, that's not the case in Formula 2. The driving age in some European countries is 18, and the minimum age to compete in F2 is 17, so such a regulation would cause problems for competitors in the junior series.

When queried by Motorsport.com regarding potential consequences, Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel noted that the series would look into the matter with the FIA. "We can't ignore that fact, that's for sure," said Michel.

Whether or not Cordeel faces any racing consequences for his actions, it's nevertheless a poor look for an up-and-coming driver. Teams and sponsors are reticent to work with drivers that could impugn their good reputation. These relationships are vital to racers hoping to work their way up the ranks.