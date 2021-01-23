Watch This 1916 Saxon Engine Start for the First Time in Roughly 50 Years

While 12.5 hp doesn't sound like much today, Weiss says that the Saxon was supposedly faster than the 20-hp Ford Model T. The Saxon Model 14 only weighed 1,200 pounds and had a three-speed differential-mounted transmission.

Schreiver is the president of the Seal Cove Auto Museum Board of Directors, which is currently running an exhibit called Engines of Change: a Suffrage Centennial, which is all about the car's role in promoting women's rights. According to the museum's website, the car this Model 14 is modeled after, the Golden Flyer, was driven by two women: Alice Burke and Nell Richardson. With the Golden Flyer, Burke and Richardson became the first people to drive a loop around the country in a car—all to promote the right for women to vote. Now that's dedication.

The museum isn't done with the Model 14 just yet. Weiss expects the car will be road-ready by next Tuesday, and at some point, the hood will go on, too. In the meantime, I do appreciate both the open engine bay and the incredible joy of the staff when they got this car started. Definitely drop by and see their collection if you're in the area, and check out the wild photos of how this car was found in the gallery below.