Hundred-Year-Old Receipts Show the Car Purchases and Mods of an Early Enthusiast

Automotive treasures aren’t just $100 million lost Bugattis, though those are nice. Sometimes even a piece of paper can be similarly exciting. Recently, the great-grandson of one Dr. N.B. Tooker, a physician in the U.S.’s War Department, came across a trove of receipts from the 1910s detailing his ancestor's new car purchases and maintenance over a century ago and shared them with The Drive.

“I came across them in my family’s house, which was owned by my great grandfather,” says Tyler, Tooker’s great-grandson. “They laid in a dovetailed wooden box, practically untouched since he put them there in the early ’20s.” The large box of receipts allow us to trace Dr. Tooker's growth as a proto-enthusiast, following his first new car, fanatical maintenance, a later trade-in to a more experimental model, and finally some in-period modifications that'll sound familiar to a 21st century car nut.