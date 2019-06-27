Best Metal Polishes: Make Your Car Shine

Keeping your car looking great is probably at the top of your vehicle maintenance list. To do that, you know that your car needs regular washing and waxing, and you’ve probably heard about the wonders that polish can do for your chrome details. Read on for everything you need to know about this inexpensive and easy-to-use product, and find the best metal polish for your needs.

As a petroleum-based product, a number of the product’s ingredients can be harmful to the environment and to human health.

One of the best formulas around for easily restoring lustre and shine to metal. Easy to use and suitable for almost any non-ferrous metal surface.

The choice of many professional car detailers, this product is a great all-rounder, suitable for use on lots of different metals.

Mild enough to use for routine maintenance, yet strong enough to remove minor rust and oxidation. The formula is paste-like and applies well.

A gentle alternative to high grit metal polishes, this is our best value pick. It does an excellent job at keeping your metal trim lustreful.

Benefits of Metal Polish

Aesthetics. The simple and straightforward answer to why you need metal polish is that it makes your car look good. All the chrome and metal parts on your car need to be taken care of as well. Metal polish lets you do just that.

Maintenance. As part of your car maintenance routine, you should include a regular polishing of all chrome and metal parts. That not only helps them (and your car) look their best but will also aid in keeping everything in good condition.

Restoration. If your car's details are already looking a little worn, fear not. Certain types of metal polish have restorative properties that will help buff out the signs of wear on metal parts, helping them to look new again.

Resale value. This one almost goes without saying, but keeping your car in excellent condition overall will retain the maximum resale value for as long as possible. That will come in handy when you're looking to trade up down the line.

Types of Metal Polish

Restorative

Restorative metal polishes contain higher levels of abrasives, which help to restore the surface of the metal you're polishing. Best for worn, rusted, or pitted metal details, this type of metal polish is a real life-saver for metal parts that have lost their lustre.

Polishing

A milder type of metal polish, polishing products tend to require a bit more elbow grease to use. They are, however, mild enough to use regularly without damaging the surface of whatever metal parts you're using them on. They won't restore metal parts, but they are ideal for keeping the lustre alive and well.

Top Brands

Blue Magic

Based in Cleburne, Texas, Blue Magic has been around for more than 50 years, formulating and manufacturing high-quality automotive repair products. Its big lineup includes metal polishes, which are some of the best on the market. Top sellers include the MTL Polish Cream.

Mothers

Founded in 1995, Mothers is based in beautiful southern California. The company is one of the biggest manufacturers of polishes, waxes, and cleaners for automotive uses. Among its bestselling items are the Mag & Aluminum Polish and the Billet Metal Polish.

Chemical Guys

Chemical Guys is a popular brand thanks to their heavy-duty formulations that are also eco-friendly. Based in Gardena, California, Chemical Guys has been around for over 50 years, perfecting polishing products. Its bestseller is the Heavy Metal Polish Restorer and Protectant.

Metal Polish Pricing

Under $10: You'll find a lot of basic metal polishes at this price point, some of which will be decent to good quality, and others which will be of poor quality. In this price range, it's important to be on the lookout for the quality of the formulation, as bad additives can be damaging.

$10-$20: In the mid-range, you'll find a number of great products that will take care of your metal polishing needs. There are still some differences between brands in terms of quality of the formulation, but most will get the job done.

Over $20: If you're looking for the best of the best, this price range will deliver. Quality will be high, eco-friendliness is often considered, and toxic additives are left to the wayside. That being said, a couple of products can be overpriced for what they are, so watch out for hype.

Key Features

Polish Strength

The strength of the polish corresponds to the number of abrasives in the formulation. Higher grits are better for restoring rusted and pitted metal parts, whereas lower grit is ideal for upkeep. You can also switch between the two as your needs change, starting off with the higher abrasive polish to restore your metal parts and then switching to the milder formulation to keep things lustreful.

Formulation

A major point to keep in mind is the formulation itself. Generally, metal polishes come in one of two forms: as a viscous, wax-like product or a runny, watery one. The thicker, paste-like formulation is easier to use, as it doesn't drip down or runoff, helping to get the product right where you need it.

Protection

A number of products have formulations that will offer some degree of long-term protection. Metal polishes do this by building up a layer over several applications, which works to block grime and dirt, and may help prevent pitting. Through this, the metal will also maintain its shine over long periods of time.

Other Considerations

Eco-Friendly: All metal polishes are chemical products, but some contain more harmful ingredients than others. If eco-friendliness is an important factor for you, watch out for petroleum-based products, which both smell strangely and aren't great for the environment.

Multiple Application: Some metal polishes can be used on other surfaces as well. These can include porcelain, wheels, and even silver. If a multi-use product appeals to you, check the label for all recommended use cases.

Packaging Size: If you've got lots of metal to polish, you'll want a bigger bottle or tub of product. But keep in mind that some polishes tend to wear down once opened, so don't buy too much at once.

Quality: Metal polishes contain abrasives that could potentially damage your vehicle if they're too coarse. Watch out for poor quality metal polishes, which could end up doing more harm than good to your vehicle.

Best Metal Polish Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Metal Polish Overall: Chemical Guys Heavy Metal Polish Restorer

Suitable for a number of different metal surfaces, this heavy-duty metal polish is our top pick thanks to its all-rounder status. It’s ideal for cleaning and restoring a number of different metal surfaces, including chrome bumpers, stainless steel exhaust tips, and aluminum trim. Light rust stains and oxidation are removed with one application, even from billet wheels. Also suitable for diamond plate metal work, this metal polish works even better when topped with a protectant to seal in the shine. Ideal for use with polishing pads, we’ve seen this product do great work on restoring worn down metal trim and chrome finishings. If you’ve got an older car with a chrome bumper, this will do wonders for its lustre, even if pitting has already set in. The heavy-duty nature of this product does a great job of restoring a number of metal finishings on your vehicle. The one downside is that it’s a little bit on the pricey side, which makes it a little less appealing for those sticking to a tight budget. That being said, you get a great product with the investment, and the bottle should last you a while, so keep that in mind when deciding on a metal polish. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Metal Polish: Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish

A gentler alternative to high grit polishes, this Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish is suitable for regular use, making it ideal for all your metal polishing upkeep purposes. Regular use protects your vehicle’s aluminum finishing and other metal trim from fading, dirt, and grime. The easy-to-apply formula works best when applied with a clean cloth and a little elbow grease. As a multi-use product, this metal polish can be used on stainless steel and many other metals outside of your car. Although the formula is on the less abrasive side, you can still use this product on mild oxidation to clean up the metal and restore lustre. It also works on headlights that have been scuffed or fogged up, although we recommend caution in this approach to avoid damage. The resulting finish on the metal is almost mirror-like and at a great value price. If you’re looking for something to polish up your chrome, this is not the right product for you, as it isn’t made for this purpose. That being said, it works exceptionally well on a number of other metals and metal alloys, so double-check the type of finish you have. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Metal Polish Honorable Mention: Simichrome All Metal Polish

