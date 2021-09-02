Keep reading to learn about the best car shampoos, including our top recommendations, benefits of car shampoos, best practices, and answers to the most frequently asked questions.

For this guide, we will be covering general-purpose car wash shampoos. These consist of pH-balanced and heavy foaming car shampoos safe for use on all materials, including glass, metal, and rubber.

Nowadays, car wash shampoos and soaps do not fall into one catch-all category. There are different types and formulations, such as surface degreasers, wash/wax formulations, super foaming, and specialized shampoos for vinyl, wheels, ceramic, and other specialized parts and materials.

Your car is, unfortunately, a magnet for dirt, dust, road debris, bird droppings, mud, salt, and just general grime. You have two ways of keeping it spotless: Hermetically seal it and keep it stashed in a secret garage, completely undriven forever, or invest in a car shampoo with the correct formulation and ingredients. We’re going to show you the best way to do the second one because it’s a slightly more reasonable approach.

This shampoo cleans and conditions your vehicle with just one wash. It comes in a one-gallon bottle, and an ounce can be diluted with a gallon of water.

This shampoo has a bubble gum fragrance and is pH balanced to prevent streaks. It won't strip away wax or sealants.

Best Car Shampoos Reviews & Recommendations

Nearly 27,000 owners have had favorable feedback about the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Shampoo, citing everything from its healthy suds to ease of application using a foam blaster. Many consider it their weekly go-to car cleaner.

Owners say the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Shampoo offers a rich and sudsy wash that's pH neutral, safe for use on all types of materials such as glass, rubber, metal, and chrome. It combines hyper surfactants with slick polymers to lift bonded dirt and gently remove it with every rinse without leaving scratches, swirl marks, or your carnauba wax or synthetic wax sealant. All it takes is one ounce of Mr. Pink for every 5-gallon water bucket. Consider it a solid option for weekly maintenance washes.

The Turtle Wax ICE Snow Foam Car Wash offers a hybrid combination of foam conditioners and biodegradable detergents to produce a pH-balanced cleanser safe on all paint finishes, including wax and sealant. Owners whose assessments we surveyed say the fragrance is A+, consisting of an airy bubble gum tint, a nice reprieve from citrus-based cleaners, and musky carnauba wax. On the application side, it is also very easy to use; you just need 1 ounce for every gallon of water.

With more than 115 years in the business, Meguiar’s impresses with the Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash. Its signature, pH-balanced car wash offers a rich and luxurious sudsing action that works great on all paint types. Sudsing, lubricity, and foaming ability are in the upper range, complemented by a shampoo-like smell. Kudos for its extra-large 128-ounce size, four times as large as your traditional carwash bottle.

By leading automotive care brand Mother's, the Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax uses carnauba, a natural ingredient derived from northern Brazilian palm trees known for its water beading, UV resistance, and hypoallergenic properties. It instantly bonds to your paint with healthy suds for a spot-free clean. More than 2000 users have cited Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax's excellent work on matte finish paint, ease of application with foam cannons, and thick consistency.

Adam’s Car Wash Shampoo offers a highly effective blend of advanced cleaners and polymers for a pH-balanced formula, safe on all types of surfaces, including paint, metal, rubber, wax, and ceramic-coated paintwork. It carries a delicate wildberry scent, which many users cite as not being too overpowering or too light. Many others have cited its rich and thick lather with equal workability using a bucket, foam gun, or foam cannon. Kudos for coming in multiple container sizes, including 16 ounces, 128 ounces, and a giant, 5-gallon (640-ounce) version.

Like the Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax, Rain-X Wash and Wax bases its heavy-duty foaming action off of natural carnauba wax, known for its easy rinse, water beading, and vehicle finish protection. Its look and consistency are arguably tops on our list, with visible beads of carnauba wax floating within the container for a vivid visual. This biodegradable and pH-balanced formula does an excellent job of clinging onto and removing dirt and road grime for a spotless shine.

How We Selected the Products

Our product selections, rankings, and awards for this story are based on research. While we haven’t conducted real-world testing on all of these products yet, we’ve looked at consumer testimonials and data, tutorials, and general discussions on social media and in forums. We also consider price and specifications in the context of the segment. And, of course, we rely on our institutional knowledge of the automotive landscape to weed out weak products.

Types of Car Shampoos

Here are the different kinds of car shampoos available, with the main difference between the application and pH rating.

Wash and Wax Shampoos

Traditional wax and wash shampoos consist of the most popular type of car shampoo. These consist of straight, pH-balanced formulations that are safe on all types of materials from metal and glass to chrome and rubber, given its status as a "catch-all." These work to lift dirt and debris from your vehicle.

Waterless Car Shampoo

Waterless car shampoo uses high lubricity sprays that mimic foaming action to lift and rinse dirt and debris particles off of your paintwork. Unlike foaming and sudsing, waterless formulas are sprayed to the surface and rinsed off. This type of car shampoo generally falls under a frequent maintenance schedule for light cleaning only, preferred for people who have no easy access to driveways or who live in apartment buildings.

What to Consider when Buying Car Shampoo

Formulation

Car shampoos come in several formulations, including conventional shampoos, wash-and-wax, super foaming, iron removal/wheel cleaning, ceramic shampoos, and specialty shampoos that focus on one key area e.g. vinyl or PPF treatments. Wash-and-wax car shampoos are 2-for-1 deals that offer a pH-balanced formula safe on all types of materials.

One of the most popular car shampoo ingredients is natural carnauba wax. Derived from northern Brazilian palm trees, this wax offers water beading and UV resistance properties along with a glossier shine than traditional car wash shampoos. Its properties produce a "floating effect" by allowing surfactants to lift dirt and debris from your paintwork for easier rinsing.

Others focus on key areas and typically consist of higher pH levels (e.g. 9 or 10) to coincide with a more aggressive clean of stripping wax and sealant from paintwork. Others do better at removing embedded brake dust and bonded contaminants.

pH level

pH refers to a solution's level of acidity or alkalinity. Formulations too close to either end of the spectrum could ruin your paintwork. Opt for a pH-neutral wash and wax formula and pH-specific specialty car shampoos, such as those used for iron or wheel cleaning.

Top Brands

Chemical Guys

Founded in 1968, Chemical Guys manufactures virtually every automotive care product under the sun, including car polishes, trim restorers, ceramic waxes, and car washes. The brand is also known for its packed, 685K subscriber Youtube channel full of resource guides, best practices, and brand storieS, all narrated by knowledgeable and engaging hosts. We highly recommend the Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Shampoo.

Mothers

Starting with the debut of its aluminum polish more than 40 years ago, Mothers has become an automotive care juggernaut, now the proud owners of more than 100 car detailing products that are sold around the world. Our favorite Mothers product is the Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax.

Rain-X

Although better known for the latest in wiper blade technology, Rain-X has branched out nicely into automotive car products., including headlight restoration, anti-fog treatments, and car waxes. Our favorite Rain-X car shampoo is the Rain-X Wash and Wax and the Rain-X Spot Free Car.

Turtle Wax

Started in 1944, Turtle Wax is one of the most respected car shampoo brands in the United States. They are responsible for the first-ever liquid auto polish, the first premium car polish (Plastone), and the Minute Wax® silicone-based spray wax, the first car care product marketed towards women. It now sells products in more than 90 countries. Our favorite Turtle Wax product is the Turtle Wax ICE Snow Foam Car Wash.

Tips

Before using the shampoo, start by rinsing your car thoroughly to remove loose debris that can scratch your car when you begin using a washing mitt. Wash your car from top to bottom, and clean the wheels last.

Even if your shampoo contains wax, it’s best to wax it with dedicated car wax for better protection from the elements. Car wax can prevent damages to the paintwork caused by exposure to direct sunlight or acid rain.

If you are looking to save money, use a concentrated shampoo that requires only a little solution to be added to a large amount of water. Using waterless shampoos means that you will spend more money in the long run since you have to replace them faster.

Wash your vehicle as frequently as possible to prolong the paintwork. Also, clean bird droppings as soon as you can so that it doesn’t stick to the paint.

Benefits of Car Shampoos

Remove dirt and contaminants. Road grime, dust, salt, bug stains, and bird droppings are just a few of the contaminants that pile on your vehicle after driving. Most car shampoos are designed to lift the contaminants that are stuck on your paintwork without damaging it.

Road grime, dust, salt, bug stains, and bird droppings are just a few of the contaminants that pile on your vehicle after driving. Most car shampoos are designed to lift the contaminants that are stuck on your paintwork without damaging it. Gently clean your vehicle. Washing a car with shampoo is simple and can be a fun exercise if you have the time to give it a thorough wash. You will take better care of your paintwork and can focus on the stained areas. Taking it through an automated car wash is fast, but you may end up with spots or streaks on your vehicle from the spinning brushes.

Car Shampoo Pricing

Under $20: Car shampoos are mostly priced according to the bottle’s size, so expect to find mostly 16 to 32 ounces shampoos within this price range. You can get both concentrated and waterless shampoos that even have waxing agents in the formulation.

Car shampoos are mostly priced according to the bottle’s size, so expect to find mostly 16 to 32 ounces shampoos within this price range. You can get both concentrated and waterless shampoos that even have waxing agents in the formulation. $20 and up: This higher price range is mostly for one-gallon bottles and complete car wash kits. You can also find high-quality cleaners that add a super-slick shine to your vehicle and offer long-lasting protection.

Other Considerations

Protection Level. On top of cleaning your vehicle, ensure that the cleaner can offer prolonged protection from dirt, water spots, and other contaminants that make your paintwork look unappealing. You can get this by choosing a shampoo that forms a thin barrier against contaminants so that they can slide off or can be easily wiped away with a wet cloth.

On top of cleaning your vehicle, ensure that the cleaner can offer prolonged protection from dirt, water spots, and other contaminants that make your paintwork look unappealing. You can get this by choosing a shampoo that forms a thin barrier against contaminants so that they can slide off or can be easily wiped away with a wet cloth. Container Design. If you are going for a waterless shampoo, ensure that it comes in a spray bottle for easy application. If you choose a concentrated shampoo, ensure that you are comfortable with the bottle’s design; it should allow you to easily tilt it into a measuring cup.

If you are going for a waterless shampoo, ensure that it comes in a spray bottle for easy application. If you choose a concentrated shampoo, ensure that you are comfortable with the bottle’s design; it should allow you to easily tilt it into a measuring cup. Scent. The last thing you want is a strong smell that lingers on your vehicle for weeks. Therefore, choose a cleaner with a smell that you like. The shampoos on the market have different scents such as citrus, lemon, or cherries.

FAQs

Q: What is the best shampoo for cars?

Getting the best shampoo depends on what you are looking for in a cleaner, but any one of the car shampoos on our review could work for you. However, Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Shampoo stood out for us as a gentle yet effective cleanser.

Q: What can I use instead of car shampoo?

We don’t recommend using conventional home detergents to wash your car since most feature grease-removing ingredients that can damage your paintwork. Car shampoo is the safest way to clean your vehicle.

Q: How much is the most expensive car shampoo?

Expensive shampoos are usually priced between $20 to $50, and that’s because they come as car wash kits or large one-gallon bottles. It’s possible to get the same product for a more affordable price but in a smaller size of up to 32 ounces.

Q: How can I use the car shampoo?

If it’s a concentrated shampoo, you need to dilute it in a bucket of water and use a car washing tool such as a wash mitt to scrub off dirt particles. Then you have to rinse the solution with clean water thoroughly. Waterless shampoos only need to be sprayed on the surface and wiped off.

Q: What is a waterless car wash?

A waterless car wash uses little to no water, an excellent choice for people without access to a driveway or who live in apartment builders where a hose is not immediately reachable. They usually use a spray-on solution with high lubricity chemicals, best for light work only. Many users have cited its positive environmental impact, saving up to 45 gallons of water used by traditional car washes.

Q: How do I choose a car shampoo?

Some of the criteria that go into choosing a car shampoo include formulation (specialized versus conventional car soaps versus 2-in-1 wash and wax solutions), ingredients (e.g. natural carnauba wax for water beading and UV resistance), lubrication, biodegradability, and application type (foam vs. waterless). Note, traditional wax and wash shampoos carry pH-balanced formulas that are safe on all kinds of materials. These are the most common types of car shampoo.

Final Thoughts

We chose Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Shampoo as the best car shampoo because it’s safe for all exterior and interior parts of your vehicle. It’s also a great car shampoo for weekly car maintenance. The Turtle Wax ICE Snow Foam Car Wash is worth considering if you are looking for an affordable car shampoo that can last through several car washes.

Founded as the /DRIVE YouTube channel before growing into a full-fledged online publication in 2015, The Drive brings you the best of what’s new in the world of speed, from gear reviews to the latest industry coverage—all from a veteran team of writers and editors with many decades of combined hands-on experience. Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.