Best Trim Restorer: Revive Your Car’s Faded Black Trim

Your car trim is prone to premature discoloration due to UV rays, harsh cleaning detergents, grime, and oxidation. Black trim may turn gray after frequent exposure to such conditions. Fortunately, it’s possible to restore the faded trim on your car with a plastic restorer. Read our review for a detailed rundown of some of the best plastic restorer products on the market today that will restore the original color of your trim.

Removes dirt on the surface film. Can be used in the car’s interior and exterior. Includes anti-UV ingredients. Superior dark shiny finish. Can be used on almost all surfaces.

Benefits of a Trim Restorer It improves the look of your vehicle. Trim and plastic restorers deepen the dark color on the bumper and other plastic surfaces. It makes your car look as good as new and offers long-lasting results. The products also add a lustrous finish to the black parts that absorb UV rays to prevent further aging of your vehicle.

It's multifunctional. You can use plastic restoration products on all the plastic parts of your vehicle's interior and exterior, including rubber parts like the tires and window seals. The restoration formula is best for restoring the original color of leather seats, plastic bumpers, and plastic door handles.

It's safe and environmentally friendly. Most plastic restorers won't damage your trim even if you use too much of the product. Also, manufacturers are becoming more sensitive to the effects their products have on the environment, and that's why most of the plastic renewal products on the market are eco-friendly and safe for human contact. Top Brands Chemical Guys Chemical Guys is an American-based company that was founded in 1968. It manufactures a wide range of automotive detailing products that are sold in over 50 countries worldwide. This car detailer sells a wide range of products, including car shampoos, pre-wax cleaners, wax, sealants, leather protectors, polish pads, polish machines, air fresheners, and trim restorers. One of its cheapest car exterior plastic restorers is the Chemical Guys Sprayable Dressing. TriNova TriNova specializes in automotive care products designed to treat aluminum, wood, granite, leather, and vinyl. Its products are eco-friendly, and some of them include waxes, tire shine sprays, car wash concentrates, plastic restorers, and a variety of interior detailing products. One of its best-selling plastic rejuvenators and vinyl restorers for cars is the TriNova Plastic & Trim Restorer. Mothers Mothers is an American car care detailer headquartered in California. The company produces over 70 marine and automotive care products, including high-quality sealants, paints, car waxes, shampoos, brushes, and automotive tools. It has been in the car care industry since 1995, and one of its best black trim restorers is the Mothers Trim & Plastic Restorer. Forever Black Forever Black is a new entrant in the car care industry and has taken the industry by storm with its specialized dyes that are more durable than most standard dyes. The company is Northern California-based, and its products are used in showrooms all across America. One of its best black bumper restorers is the Forever Black Bumper & Trim Formula. Trim Restorer Pricing Under $15: Most trim restorers are affordable. Selecting a cheap product doesn't mean that you are sacrificing quality. However, cheaper products are packed in smaller tubes and bottles. You may have to buy them as a set to get the job done.

Over $15: Trim restorers within this price range come in bigger bottles that could be up to a gallon in size. You will also find sets of two or more restorers. Most of these products come with a spray applicator for easy application. Key Features Formulation Be sure to check that the trim restorer is compatible with the components of your car. Some formulations are too harsh for certain plastics and may corrode the material. The best plastic restorer products are silicone-free and form a long-lasting glossy finish. Silicon-based restorers have a glossier finish but aren't long lasting. The manufacturer often indicates the parts of your vehicle that the restorer is compatible with. Durability In this case, durability refers to how long the restorer stays on the plastic before discoloration reoccurs. Choose a product that works for a month before you have to reapply a fresh coat. Durable restorers are more economical and convenient, since you don't have to think of auto detailing your car every couple of weeks. Protection Level On top of restoring the color of plastics, the restorer should offer additional protection that prevents future discoloration. Get a product that's waterproof, dirt-resistant, and above all, offers UV protection, since UV rays are the main cause of discoloration. Other Considerations User-Friendly: Get a trim restorer that's mild on the skin. The best products also have a low viscosity for fast and easy application. Choose an exterior trim restorer that comes with a spray applicator for easy application.

Eco-Friendly: Choose a non-toxic product that doesn't contain any harmful chemicals that can cause a significant effect on the environment. Generally, eco-friendly detailing products don't have an unpleasant smell.

Versatile: Not all plastic restorers are designed to be used on all plastic surfaces. You should check the manufacturer's description to determine where you can use the product. The best trim and plastic restorer can be used on tires, bumpers, leather seats, rubber seals, engine components, and other plastic parts of your vehicle. Best Trim Restorer Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Trim Restorer Overall: TriNova Plastic & Trim Restorer

The Trinova Trim Restorer is a fade-preventive formula that restores the original dark color of your trim. It darkens, shines, and prevents further aging of worn-out plastic, rubber, and vinyl surfaces. It also forms a protective coating against dirt, salt, and water. In case the trim gets rained on or you travel through dusty terrain, all you have to do is to wipe off the dirt layer on the coat to reveal the dark and lustrous trim. What you will appreciate about this product is that it won’t leave behind oil streaks after a car wash or rain shower. It will also prevent the trim from cracking under intense sunlight. The product is easy to apply and comes in an eight-ounce bottle with an applicator pad. The restorer can last for up to 12 months and is recommended for both cars and motorcycles. A major drawback of the product is that it may take up to three days to dry. It feels oily to the touch, and it can get messy when you apply it. That's because the bottle doesn’t have a spray applicator, and you have to use a cloth to spread the greasy product. You also have to constantly wipe off dust and dirt from the car trim because the product attracts dust. It may also be washed off by a heavy downpour. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Trim Restorer: Chemical Guys Sprayable Dressing

Chemical Guys Sprayable Dressing comes in a 16-ounce bottle with a spray applicator for easy and fast application. It’s a water-based formula that dries a few seconds after you apply it on plastic, rubber, vinyl, and even on tires. The product is suitable for vehicle interiors and exteriors. It leaves a durable, silky shine and restores the original OEM look of your car trim. It’s also dry to the touch and won’t attract dust. This non-greasy trim restorer is formulated with sun blockers that penetrate deep into the trim to prevent harmful UV rays from cracking or discoloring it. Its creamy texture is easy to apply and can last for weeks of driving through rough terrain and rainy weather. The product is also safe for engine components and can be used on bicycles, motorcycles, passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs. The product leaves a nice new-car look on your trim until it gets wet or it rains. It may form streaks when wet or leave a white discoloration on a dark trim. It also washes off in a heavy downpour. This spray has a strong smell that you may find nauseating if you use it in your car’s interior. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trim Restorer Honorable Mention: Mothers Trim & Plastic Restorer

