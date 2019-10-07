Best Wheel Cleaners: Give Your Car a Showroom Look

Tips

Always test the product on a small area first. Make sure it is safe to use before you apply it. You can apply it on a small section of the wheel and give it time to settle.

Wheel cleaners give the best results when they are used on cool surfaces. Make sure your wheels are cool to the touch before application. After application, hose down with water and let your wheels dry.

Although some cleaners are eco-friendly, make sure you wear protective gear on your hands, nose, and eyes. This helps you avoid irritation and allergic reactions.

Check whether the wheel cleaner you want is safe to use on your wheels. You may not know it, but some wheel cleaners can damage aftermarket and custom-made wheels.

FAQs

Q: How do I get rid of the dirt after applying the cleaner?

A: Rinse them off with a high-pressure water hose and let them dry. You may have to use some elbow grease to loosen up the dirt before you rinse it off.

Q: Is a wheel cleaner safe for engines?

A: Some wheel cleaners are safe for engines. However, you need to check the product details to make sure your preferred cleaner won’t harm or damage the engine.

Q: Does a wheel cleaner remove rust?

A: Some wheel cleaners can also be used as rust removers. But for the best results use a dedicated rust remover, which may include a stronger formula.

Final Thoughts

Finding a wheel cleaner that works on most wheels can be tough, but the Sonax Full Effect Wheel Cleaner gives a spotless shine. If you want a cleaner that is slightly more affordable, we recommend the reliable Adam’s Deep Wheel Cleaner.