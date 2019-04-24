Best Pressure Washer for Cars: Experience Incredible Cleaning Power

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Are you tired of always taking your car down to the car wash? Then you should consider pressure washing to get rid of all the dirt, dust, grime, and other stains that are keeping you from showing off your sweet ride on the roads. A pressure washer only takes minutes to clean your car, and you can use it for other cleaning needs like cleaning your driveway or garage. If you haven’t already grabbed your pressure washer, consider going for some of the top-rated pressure washers in our buying guide.

Best Pressure Washer Overall: Sun Joe SPX3000

Best Value Pressure Washer: Greenworks 1500 PSI

Best Pressure Washer Honorable Mention: Briggs & Stratton 20545

Benefits of Car Pressure Washers

Clean tough stains . Pressure washers come with different pressure settings to handle light-, medium-, and heavy-duty tasks. Tough stains like oil, grease, or grime fall in the line of heavy-duty tasks, which a high-pressure washer can blast off your car. Some washers also come with accessories like scrubbers and soap applicators that make removing tough stains an easy job.

. Pressure washers come with different pressure settings to handle light-, medium-, and heavy-duty tasks. Tough stains like oil, grease, or grime fall in the line of heavy-duty tasks, which a high-pressure washer can blast off your car. Some washers also come with accessories like scrubbers and soap applicators that make removing tough stains an easy job. Time-saving. On average, it takes about 10 minutes to clean your car on low pressure. Heavy-duty cleaning may take double that time, but if you know how to work the machine, it’s almost impossible to spend more than an hour cleaning your car.

On average, it takes about 10 minutes to clean your car on low pressure. Heavy-duty cleaning may take double that time, but if you know how to work the machine, it’s almost impossible to spend more than an hour cleaning your car. Cost effective. You have probably spent a lot of money in the past when hiring a professional cleaner to get rid of tough stains on your car. A car pressure washer helps you save money as you can take care of the cleaning task yourself.

You have probably spent a lot of money in the past when hiring a professional cleaner to get rid of tough stains on your car. A car pressure washer helps you save money as you can take care of the cleaning task yourself. Portability . Most car pressure washers are light enough to be carried around. You could store one in your trunk and pull it out whenever you need a quick cleanup. Some even have wheels so you can drag them around and clean about five more cars in your garage.

. Most car pressure washers are light enough to be carried around. You could store one in your trunk and pull it out whenever you need a quick cleanup. Some even have wheels so you can drag them around and clean about five more cars in your garage. Eco-friendly. You no longer have to use harsh chemicals to clean your car. Pressure washers release water at high velocity and power to lift the toughest stains from your vehicle. In most cases, you won’t have to use a detergent and that’s good for the environment.

Types of Car Pressure Washers

Hydraulic Pressure Washer

Hydraulic pressure washers are quiet, compact, and lightweight. They use a hydraulic mechanism to generate energy and do not require fuel or electricity to function. For that reason, they are eco-friendly and suitable for commercial use.

Diesel Engine

Diesel-engine washers are suitable for medium- and heavy-duty work. The washer depends on diesel to fuel the pump. Because it generates fumes, it is not suitable for indoor use. Diesel engine washers are available in many sizes.

Gasoline Engine

Gas engine washers are similar in design to diesel engine washers. These washers use gas as the main source of fuel to power the pump. They are suitable for medium- and heavy-duty cleaning tasks. They also generate fumes and are, therefore, for outdoor use only.

Electric Motor

Electric pressure washers need to be connected to a power generator or an electric outlet to work. They are suitable for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty work.

Top Brands

Sun Joe

Sun Joe is a brand of outdoor tools marketed under Snow Joe + Sun Joe. The company name was coined from its business mantra that it makes the best-looking outdoor tools whether the sun is shining or the snow is falling. The company was founded in 2004 and currently operates a 271,000 square foot distribution center in Mahwah, New Jersey. It sells the Sun Joe SPX3000, which is one of the best power washers for cars.

Greenworks

Greenworks is a global manufacturer of battery-powered tools suitable for the DIY user. The company uses best-in-class technology to provide reliable products that meet the performance needs of the consumer. It started its business in Seattle, Washington but later relocated to Sweden to meet the demands of its European, Middle East, and Asian markets. A popular Greenworks power tool is the Greenworks 1500 PSI.

Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton is a renowned American Fortune 1000 manufacturer of gasoline-powered tools and the world’s largest small engine producer. The company’s headquarters are in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and it has a testing facility in Pierce, Florida. The company also manufactures garden care tools and power generators but pressure washers are its best-selling products, especially the Briggs & Stratton 20545.

Karcher

Karcher is a family-owned manufacturing company based in Winnenden, Germany. The company is an industry leader in the production of some of the best cleaning tools, including window vacuum cleaners, wash water treatment equipment, military decontamination equipment, and high-pressure washers. One recommended pressure washer from Karcher is the Karcher Premium Electric Pressure Washer.

Car Pressure Washers Pricing

Below $100: Pressure washers within this price range are of good quality, and some can be depended on to perform light- and medium-duty cleaning tasks. You, however, won’t get extra accessories that come with higher-priced washers like extra detergent tanks and wheels for portability.

Pressure washers within this price range are of good quality, and some can be depended on to perform light- and medium-duty cleaning tasks. You, however, won’t get extra accessories that come with higher-priced washers like extra detergent tanks and wheels for portability. $100-$200: This is the most common price range for electric pressure washers. Most washers in this range have a high PSI (pounds per square inch) rating and can be depended on to perform light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

This is the most common price range for electric pressure washers. Most washers in this range have a high PSI (pounds per square inch) rating and can be depended on to perform light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Above $200: Pressure washers at this range often have the highest PSI rating and are most likely to be used for car detailing. They come with plenty of convenience features like scrubbers, extra detergent tanks, detergent injectors, and other items that make cleaning car surfaces easy.

Key Features

Power

How close is the pump’s power source? For car pressure washers, electric motors are the best since almost every home has an electric outlet. Also, electric washers utilize a high amperage in their motors to deliver a PSI of about 2,000, which is an ideal pressure for car washing. Engine pressure washers deliver a higher PSI rating and are more suitable for car detailing when you want to remove old paint from your car.

Nozzle

The nozzle size largely affects the amount of water coming out of the spray gun. Sometimes you may want a narrow spray for a light cleaning job or a powerful spray to remove the toughest grease stains. Keep in mind that there are critical parts of your car that a powerful spray could damage. You should, therefore, go for a pressure washer with an adaptable nozzle so that you can adjust the width of the spray to suit the cleaning task.

Other Considerations

Hose Length: The appropriate length of the hose in a washer is about 25 feet long. Anything less will have you constantly knocking down the pressure washer. On the other hand, if the hose reel is too long, it will be an inconvenience when you want to move around the washer

The appropriate length of the hose in a washer is about 25 feet long. Anything less will have you constantly knocking down the pressure washer. On the other hand, if the hose reel is too long, it will be an inconvenience when you want to move around the washer Soap/Detergent Tank: You cannot just rely on water to get rid of all the stains. Soap makes your work easy, and if you get your soap and water from the same source, that makes it more convenient.

Best Pressure Washer for Cars Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Pressure Washer Overall: Sun Joe SPX3000