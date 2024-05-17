Big Discounts For Detailing: I’ve Become A Pressure Washer Convert And Now You Can Too

I know there's a very dedicated subset of car enthusiasts who are also detailing enthusiasts. I am not one of them. While I appreciate a clean car as much as the next guy, and I'm probably a bigger fan of learning about different surfactants than most, I don't enjoy spending hours buffing and polishing. But, since I started using pressure washers, it's brought a little bit of power-tool-fun into the process. You can see some of the units I've tested in this Buyer's Guide, but I've also rounded up excellent pressure washer deals here.

One of the first things I found in my testing is that it isn't all about pressure. I've not only been using pressure washers on my car, but I've cleaned the grills from my charcoal BBQ and smoker, I've cleaned my driveway, washed my bikes, and cinder block walls. I tried to talk my wife into using it to clean the shower, but she thinks it'll flood the entire bathroom. I'm sure she's right. For things like BBQ grills and concrete, you need the higher pressure.

I don't think you want it for cars and you definitely don't want it for bikes. Most of the water resistant seals on cars and bikes aren't meant for keeping focused high pressure water out. These are meant for water spray from rain or puddles, some are even meant for submersion, but barely above normal atmosphere. High pressure water will blow right past bearing seals and some O-rings or gaskets on other sealed parts. What I'm saying is, don't get hung up on pressure.

I've also included a few bundles from both Chemical Guys and a darkhorse pick from Muc Off, which is a brand that specializes in cleaning and lubrication products for motorcycles and bikes. I haven't tried either of these pressure washers firsthand. But, I've used products from both companies and I like them. Plus both have gotten great reviews from people I know and have equally great reputations.

One last thing. Getting a pressure washer doesn't turn car washing into a 5-minute process. In fact, for me it adds a little time since I'm now using more equipment. It does make it easier and I get better results. Foaming the car and letting it dwell is like the old saying, "Let the tool do the work." Car wash soaps, specifically foam, lift and encapsulate particulates — which means less scrubbing — which means less swirling. I still use a mitt and strained bucket. I also rinse with a regular sprayer on a garden hose. I've found lower pressure and high volume work better. But, the pressure washer is superior for foaming the car. Plus, the bigger units look enough like an astromech droid that it's totally OK to talk to it while you're washing your car.

