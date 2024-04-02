Save Big on Garage Organization Essentials With Amazon Deals on Fleximounts and More
The first step to making any project more enjoyable is getting that clutter under control.
I've got a track record of working like a slob. Back in the day, my toolbox was one big junk drawer, and every project I tackled was a total disaster. Over the years, I learned firsthand that being organized makes all the difference in the world for both craftsmanship and your overall mentality while working. That's why I'm actually stoked about the deals I found on garage organization items over at Amazon.
The number one deal I think is really worth jumping on is that Onreva 18x12x1-Inch Tool Box Foam Organizer 3-Piece Set for $31.99. I know you can make your own version of this with a cheap yoga mat, but this is a really nice step up. Dual layers of foam makes for a professional presentation that you'll appreciate while you're slinging wrenches.
That Fleximounts 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack for $93.99 is another awesome deal to consider. If you're like me, you have a habit of lining the walls with all sorts of junk that could easily be hung overhead, freeing up precious floor space. Just actually use it if you get it. I've got a loft in my garage, and I'm still too lazy to haul things up there. You'd think I'd learn by now.
I've got to get back to my creations. Check out the list below for way more deals on garage organization solutions that'll get your mess under control.
- CCCEI Wall Mount Power Tool Organizer With Built-in Power Strip for $76.49 at Amazon
- CCCEI Garage Power Tools Organizer Cart with Charging Station for $90.99 at Amazon With Coupon
- CCCEI Modular Pegboard Rack Power Tool Organizer with Charging Station for $51.09 at Amazon With Coupon
- JUNNUJ Large Pegboard Power Tool Organizer with Charging Station for $71.99 at Amazon Plus 40% off With Coupon
- Lockincar Metal Storage Cabinet With Pegboard for $161.91 at Amazon With Coupon
- Copperpeak 30-Foot Retractable Extension Cord Reel for $39.99 at Amazon
- Velcro Brand Easy Hang Extension Cord Holder for $9.86 at Amazon
- Fleximounts 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack for $93.99 at Amazon
- Fleximounts 3x6 Overhead Garage Storage Adjustable Ceiling Storage Rack for $109.99 at Amazon
- Fleximounts 2-Pack 2x6ft Garage Shelving for $129.99 at Amazon
- Frayscent 4x8-Foot Slatwall Panels with 26 Slatwall Hooks for $270.74 at Amazon
- ThreeHio Garage Wall Shelving with Garden Tool Rack, Hooks, and Baskets for $44.99 at Amazon
- Hyloft Wall-Mounted Folding Tire Storage Loft for $55.79 at Amazon
- Muray 40-Pack Anti-slip Tool Box Organizer for $32.99 at Amazon
- Onreva 18x12x1-Inch Tool Box Foam Organizer 3-Piece Set for $31.99 at Amazon