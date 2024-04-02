Save Big on Garage Organization Essentials With Amazon Deals on Fleximounts and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I've got a track record of working like a slob. Back in the day, my toolbox was one big junk drawer, and every project I tackled was a total disaster. Over the years, I learned firsthand that being organized makes all the difference in the world for both craftsmanship and your overall mentality while working. That's why I'm actually stoked about the deals I found on garage organization items over at Amazon.

The number one deal I think is really worth jumping on is that Onreva 18x12x1-Inch Tool Box Foam Organizer 3-Piece Set for $31.99. I know you can make your own version of this with a cheap yoga mat, but this is a really nice step up. Dual layers of foam makes for a professional presentation that you'll appreciate while you're slinging wrenches.

That Fleximounts 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack for $93.99 is another awesome deal to consider. If you're like me, you have a habit of lining the walls with all sorts of junk that could easily be hung overhead, freeing up precious floor space. Just actually use it if you get it. I've got a loft in my garage, and I'm still too lazy to haul things up there. You'd think I'd learn by now.