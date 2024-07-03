This Nicron N7 600-Lumen Flashlight Deal at Amazon is Stupid-Good

I know. The Nicron N7 600-lumen flashlight is old news in the EDC world. I’m late to the party on this, and there are newer, brighter versions available. I don’t care. It doesn’t change how awesome this light is. I’ve been eyeing it up for years and finally worked up the courage to buy it last weekend when I saw it was on sale at Amazon. The deal that won me over is still running, and anyone looking for a good everyday carry flashlight needs to jump on it.

What makes the Nicron N7 600-lumen flashlight unique is the pivoting head. It allows you to adjust the straight-on head all the way to a 90-degree angle. Paired with the magnetic base and IP65 rating, it makes for a handy work light that measures just 4.5 inches. It’s rated to produce up to 600 lumens with a rechargeable 145000 battery, but even with the AA producing 250 lumens, it’s plenty bright enough to see in the dark.

I recently posted a short video review of the Nicron N7 600-lumen flashlight on The Drive’s Garage TikTok channel. Check it out, and let me know what you think we can do to bolster that channel. A full written review is coming for those of you who want to know more. With the sale price of $18.99 plus an additional 27% off coupon, it’s worth every penny to check it out for yourself anyway.