Let There Be Light With These Deals on Flashlights and Work Lamps
You can’t get the job done if you can’t see what you’re doing, after all.
Since the advent of electric light, the sun going down has been no excuse to quit wrenching early. The right work lamps and flashlights can keep you working efficiently and safely well into the night. Plus, they're especially useful when you're elbow-deep in a dark and dingy engine bay and it's hard to see what you're working on. These deals should help you shed a little light in your own home garage.
- Streamlight 66608 250-Lumen MicroStream USB Rechargeable Pocket Flashlight (47% off)
- GearLight S1050 Twin Zoomable LED Flashlight Pack (62% off)
- Ryobi P795 18-Volt ONE+ Hybrid LED Color Range Work Light (28% off)
- Powersmith 20,000 Lumen Dual-Head LED Work Light with Adjustable Metal Flip-Lock Tripod Stand (18% off)
- Maglite LED Mag Charger with Base (23% off)
- Stanley SAT3S Rechargeable 600 Lumen Lithium Ion LED Work Light with USB Power Charger (34% off)
- Bayco SL-425 Incandescent Work Light w/Metal Guard & Hook, Yellow (9% off)
- Energizer LED Flashlight PRO - 1000+ Lumens Water Resistant Flashlight (16% off)
- DeWalt DCL045B 12V/20V MAX* Cordless Hood Light (25% off)
- SureFire HS3-A-BK Maximus Rechargeable Variable-Output LED Headlamp (14% off)
- Warsun Rechargeable 2200 Lumen Battery Powered LED Work Light (40% off)
- Bayco SL-864 60 LED Work Light on Metal Reel with 50-Foot Cord (31% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Andrew found some great deals on motor oil to help service your ride
- Jerry Perez drove a manual 2022 Mazda 6 sedan in England
- Peter Nelson tuned his BMW 128i after some junkyard upgrades
- Peter Holderith brought us the news on Mercedes-AMG's new Nurburgring record