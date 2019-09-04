Best Tailgate Light Bars: The Best Picks to Stay Visible on the Road

Even if your truck has powerful, built-in tail lights, sometimes you need some extra lighting. You want to ensure that the drivers around you can clearly see your truck as well as its turn signals and brakes. An LED truck tail light bar comes with one to three rows of lights, which also creates a unique look. In this buying guide, we’ve selected the best light bars on the market based on their qualities, value, and ease of use.

The primary goal of an LED tailgate light bar is to increase visibility for drivers around you and to prevent an accident. One of the most important factors to consider is how bright your light bar will appear at night, especially during periods of low visibility, such as fog, rain, or snow. Ease of installation. A good LED light bar doesn’t have to require wiring or that you be a professional auto mechanic to install it. Many of the most popular products on the market are easy to install with minimal or no tools required.

A good LED light bar doesn’t have to require wiring or that you be a professional auto mechanic to install it. Many of the most popular products on the market are easy to install with minimal or no tools required. Aesthetics. The best tailgate light bar will upgrade the look of your vehicle and add some style to your ride. They provide a distinctive look that can set your truck apart from others on the road. Types of Tailgate Light Bars Tool-Free Installation The easiest LED light bar to install doesn’t require any tools in order to mount it on your truck. This is the quickest and simplest type to install. It relies on a durable adhesive to securely place it in your desired location. Hardware Installation It’s also common to find tailgate light bars that require tools for proper installation. However, if you opt for a style that does need to be screwed securely into place, select a product model that comes with the necessary hardware, such as brackets and screws. Dual Installation Many tailgate light bars come with the option for quick adhesive installation or more secure screw placement, depending on your needs. If you’re concerned that your car will be exposed to more rugged environments, opt for tool installation. Top Brands OPT7 OPT7 is a fan favorite because of its length variations and its compatibility with most makes and models. Its light bars are considered some of the easiest to install and use with no drilling and minimal wiring required for reverse signal function. The brand is also known for its premium aftermarket light accessories that range from LED strips to actual head and tail lights. OPT7 is headquartered in California. One popular product is the AURA Pro LED Strip Kit. PARTSam PARTSam is an aftermarket American brand that exclusively focuses on accessories designed just for trucks. There’s a level of detail that gives consumers the peace of mind that this brand is specialized rather than trying to cover all types of vehicles. It focuses on providing live customer service that isn’t outsourced to a third party. Besides the tailgate light strips, the brand also creates other lighting accessories and an electric hoist to help improve your truck’s workflow. MICTUNING MICTUNING is another popular brand of U.S.-based aftermarket LED light kits. In addition to its light strips, the company also offers wiring and switch accessories to easily integrate their products into your vehicle. While MICTUNING focuses on trucks, it also creates accessories for off-road vehicles, such as ATVs and UTVs. Tailgate Light Bar Pricing $15 to 50: Many tailgate light bars fall into this price range. Here, you should be able to find a product that offers signaling options, easy installation with minimal wiring, and LEDs that are rated to last for at least 30,000 hours.

Most brands claim their tailgate light bars as easy to install if you want to use them for signal indicators. But if you want to make the tailgate light bar work with a reverse white LED signal, you may need to do some additional wiring. Easy Installation: The best tailgate light bars are easy to install. While you can choose between options that attach with adhesive or screws, the main objective is how quickly you can connect the light bar to your truck’s existing lighting framework so that it works as an additional signal indicator. Best Tailgate Light Bar Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Tailgate Light Bar Overall: OPT7 60” Redline Triple LED Tailgate Light Bar

OPT7 offers the strongest lighting available with its three-row tailgate light bar. It features 1,200 individual LED lights for a seamless beam of light guaranteed to work for 50,000 hours of use. This includes red and white LEDs that can also double as part of your vehicle’s overall signal indicator system. The light comes with a two-year warranty. The OPT7 tailgate light bar is available in 48 and 60 inches and with a choice between amber or red turn signal light displays. The OPT7 is one of the highest-rated and most popular tailgate light bars based on consumer reviews. The lights are easy to install and are very bright, especially in bad weather. In addition, it’s a weather-resistant product that can withstand various environmental conditions. It can work on RVs, campers, trailers, and other vehicles. A common complaint about the OPT7 model is that it can be difficult to configure the tailgate light bar to work with a vehicle’s reverse signals. Aso, it may require you to splice the wire into your existing tail light’s wiring. However, a workaround is possible if you use a connector that allows you to bypass your tail light wiring. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Tailgate Light Bar Value: PARTSam60” LED Tailgate Light Bar

The PARTSam 60-inch LED Tailgate Light Bar offers function for a fraction of the price. The LED strip can be mounted with the included 3M heavy-duty mounting adhesive or hardware. The tailgate light bar also works with your truck’s built-in signal light system. One of the biggest draws is the LEDs that are bright enough to provide visibility during bad weather. This is one of the brightest tailgate light bars you can find at this price point. The PARTSam tailgate light bar also works with a variety of vehicle models, such as Ford, Jeep, GMC, Chevy, Dodge, and RAM trucks. PARTSam’s 60-inch tailgate light bar is a highly rated and affordable accessory. It is easy to install and produces bright lights, even under low visibility conditions. Another benefit is that the included adhesive is attached to the back of the entire strip rather than at a few strategic points. One of the drawbacks is its compatibility with Ford F150 trucks. Owners of the Ford F150 2015 and later versions may find it hard to mount the light bar onto the truck’s tailgate. You may be forced to jam the light strip around existing bolts for a less secure fit. Another concern—specifically with this truck model—is with wiring issues for the built-in plugs. Mislabeled wires can lead to confusion when connecting it to the truck’s wires. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Tailgate Light Bar Honorable Mention: MICTUNING 60” Triple 504 LEDs Tailgate Light Bar

