Best Off-Road Lights: Add Safety and Enjoyment to your Nighttime Explorations

Part of the fun of off-roading is facing the unpredictable. How prepared you and your vehicle are determines if your journey is an enjoyable overlanding romp or a dangerous, expensive disaster. Having a solid set of off-road lights mounted to your rig is a great way to prevent trouble when sunset sneaks up on you or if an emergency requires you to leave camp in the middle of the night—missing marshmallows, for example. There are loads of options out there, but I’m here to shine a light on the best kits available for your ride.

Wide range of light, a three-year warranty, and everything you need in one slick package.

I took a look at some of the best off-road light kits out there and judged them on a number of factors. These include price, brightness, ease of installation, durability, and compatibility. Off-road lights don’t need to just be bright; they need to suit your needs, be it a broad path or a spotlight. Sometimes it can be both, so flexibility counts, too. You can read more about The Drive’s methodology and mindset by following this link .

Its die-cast aluminum housing is water-resistant, so weather isn’t an additional concern. Each LED is covered under a three-year warranty. There’s even a daytime-running-light mode that gives older vehicles a touch of modern safety.

The Rough Country light bar tops our list thanks to its brightness and coverage while also being as streamlined as possible. The curved dual row of lights shines at 46,800 lumens and 520 watts of brightness. The combination of flood light and spotlight in one package is handy, and the simple shape provides light in a broader span, preventing tunnel vision and giving drivers a touch more awareness in their periphery.

The Zmoon light pod set packs a versatile lighting solution into two small, affordable packages. The 240-watt, 24,000-lumen LED lighting solution provides a combination of spot and flood lighting for your rig, with a service life of up to 50,000 hours. This is helped by 10 cooling fins. Its aluminum casing is waterproof and resistant to debris such as dust and sand. A 10-foot wiring harness gives you the range needed to come up with all sorts of mounting solutions, and each unit sits in an adjustable bracket for easy tweaking.

The 19,616-lumen set has three beam patterns available: driving, spot, and wide. It can also easily switch from pointing straight ahead to a curved pattern for a wider dispersal of light. It’s made up of a collection of individual pods, so the setup is fairly customizable.

KC is one of the best-known brands in the off-road lighting game. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, you’ll recognize their smiley-face light caps on some of the sets they offer. Maintaining the retro look but keeping up with the times, the KC HiLiTES LED Light Bar is a 50-inch, eight-light row of LED-powered pods.

The two-pod kit shines at around 2,100 lumens each and comes with stainless-steel mounting brackets. The adjustable base helps drivers position them to their preference. It’s simple but effective and an affordable upgrade to any rig.

You’ll notice that most of the choices on this list are LED powered, and that’s mostly due to the fact that LEDs tick loads of boxes for customers and manufacturers. They’re inexpensive, don’t burn as hot as old-school bulbs, and they’re bright. That’s why my pick for this category goes to the Hella ValueFit LED Driving Lamp Kit. It’s a simple, affordable LED light system.

The two pods in the kit have high- and low-beam settings, and include daytime running lights within the housing. Depending on the mode, they can shine between 4,000 to 6,000 lumens each. They also project light with a 6,000K temperature, which is close to natural daylight. The included hardware makes mounting to an existing bull bar a simple affair, and the waterproof, shockproof construction means you can set them without worry.

Sometimes a light bar can be a little much, and all that’s needed is a good pair of pods to give a vehicle’s factory-installed light system a little boost. We like the Cowone LED Light Bar because it has multiple modes, is reasonably priced, and it’s compatible with just about any off-road vehicle.

Rough Country makes its second appearance on our list, thanks to the Rough Country Black Series Dual-Row Light Bar. This dual row light bar has 40 three-watt LEDs that glow at a 9,600-lumens intensity. It sports an eight-degree spotlight and 90-degree flood light combo pattern. The die-cast aluminum housing is waterproof, and there’s a breather built in to reduce moisture buildup. It comes included with everything needed for mounting and there are noise silencers thrown in to keep the set-up whistling in the wind at speed. If anything fails on you, there’s a three-year warranty. All that plus a reasonable price make this a very appealing upgrade to your off-road ride.

Its aluminum housing is sealed with a waterproof glue to prevent the condensation that can plague most off-road lights. Along with waterproofing, these pods dissipate heat as efficiently as possible and should provide 50,000 hours of use. If something isn’t right, customers have reported prompt replies from customer service, and that certainly earns this set a thumbs up.

The Nilight Spot and Flood LED Work Light two-piece set of lights are a great way to enhance your existing vehicle’s set of lights with a bit more illumination. Each pod emits light with a 6,000K temperature and blends a spotlight beam into the flood pattern for enhanced distance.

Due to their size and easy compatibility, they’re ready to go on most cars, trucks, ATVs, or whatever vehicle you plan to take into the dark. Both pods mount easily and can be adjusted for optimal angles with little effort. If anything fails, they’re backed by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, which isn’t the best, but AutoFeel encourages buyers to reach out to customer service to make sure you’re not left in the dark.

These tiny lights from AutoFeel caught our eye for being small but effective. The 8,000 lumens coming from each pod shines through an optical lens to cast light far and wide. They’re sealed in an aluminum housing with waterproof glue to avoid moisture or shorting out, and the outer fins cool the units quickly and evenly to extend operational life.

Our picks for best off-road lights should banish any night-time driving concerns just as easily as they do the dark. The Rough Country Dual-Row Cree Light Bar is solid, and the Zmoon LED Light Pods are affordable, and a good place to start. The KC HiLiTES Gravity Pro6 LED Light Bar is great, plus we think they look cool.

What to Consider When Buying Off-Road Lights

Picking the right set of off-road lights isn’t as simple as picking the brightest hardware you can find and slapping them onto your truck. Do you need a wide pattern or something more narrow? How about a flood light or a spot light? How about both? You should also consider where you plan to mount your lights, how rugged they are for your purposes, and what type of light sources are best for you.

Types of Beam Patterns

Spotlight or Pencil Beam

This is a narrow, concentrated beam that penetrates long distances in front of your vehicle. It’s great for straight, high-speed situations but is even more useful for racing, rather than typical recreational use.

Driving

A driving beam pattern illuminates a much wider area than a pencil beam and gives the driver a much more useful view of the trail ahead. They provide more intensity and reach than typical high-beam headlights.

Fog Light

Fog lights provide a wide, flat-topped beam that brightens the area near your vehicle and gives a broader view of shoulders and curves. They are not designed for long-distance illumination but to supplement a typical low-beam headlight by giving the driver a more complete view of their surroundings. The flat top of the beam is designed not to reflect fog, dust, snow, or rain back into the driver’s eyes.

Flood Light

Flood lights, as the name implies, are designed to flood an area with light. They are typically used as work lights or area lights for a campsite or as reverse lamps, rather than to light your way down a road. However, this type of pattern is sometimes used for forward lighting at low speeds on Jeeps and ATVs.

Types of Light Sources

LED

LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, have in recent years become the dominant light source for off-road and auxiliary lighting in general. LEDs provide long life and use very little power compared to halogen bulbs. They’re also resistant to vibration and pounding on rough roads. These lights produce a whiter light as compared to halogens.

Halogen

Prior to the rise of LEDs, halogen bulbs ruled the lighting world. There are still many halogen off-road lights available, and they are generally less expensive than LED lamps. Halogen bulbs, although easily replaceable, do not last anywhere near as long as LEDs.

Laser

Yes, laser! For very high-end racing applications, laser diodes are being used by some manufacturers for super long-range lighting that shines about 350 percent farther than other light sources.

Types of Lights

Pod

A pod lamp is simply an individual lamp in its own housing that can be mounted on a bumper, grille, cowl, or roof. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes to suit individual tastes and mounting requirements.

Light Bar

A light bar houses a number of different individual lamps in one horizontal unit. They come in a variety of lengths and styles to provide different light patterns and output. They can be mounted on the top or front of a vehicle.

Off-Road Lighting Key Features

Construction

Since you're going to be off-roading with these lights, they need to be able to withstand vibration, impact, and a variety of weather conditions. As a result, they should be constructed with high-quality materials. Look for lights that have durable lenses and high-quality housings and mounting brackets. Also, make sure they're water- and dust-resistant.

Brightness and Beam Pattern

Choose the type of beam pattern that will put light where you want it, based on the type of driving you do. If you want to throw light far down the road, choose a long-distance or spot beam driving pattern. But if you want to light up road edges and curves closer in, you will want a wider array. Brightness is measured in lumens, but there can be variable consistency in that measurement, so be wary of using lumens as a sole criterion in which lamp to choose.

Mounting Position

Before spending your hard-earned cash on a set of off-road lights, think about where you want to install them. Light bars and pods should be mounted in an area where they provide the best performance. Whether you’re going for a high position on the roof or roll bar, or down low on the bumper or grille, make sure you have a solid mounting surface that won’t shake with the vehicle’s movement. The lights you choose have sturdy, appropriate mounts to fit the location you want.

Other Considerations

Look for lights with an IP67 rating, which indicates they are waterproof and dustproof. Cooling can be an important consideration for longevity, so make sure lamps include proper heat-dispersal methods such as heat sinks, fans, or flow-through venting. Finally, check to see if there's a warranty.

If you're not mechanically inclined, it may be a little challenging to install a set of off-road lights on your vehicle. The good news is that most manufacturers provide detailed instructions on how to set them up, or you can find some handy videos online.

Brands to Know

KC

KC has been around for more than 50 years. Headquartered in Williams, Ariz., the company has pioneered innovations in off-road lighting since its inception.

Rigid

Rigid Industries is a Phoenix-based company that was launched in 2004. By 2014, the company had been named to Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing companies list for two years in a row. It is considered to make some of the best lighting solutions in the business.

Baja Designs

Baja Designs has more than 25 years of lighting development and innovation with race-winning technology for off-road and street use. Based in San Diego, Calif., they are pioneers in the laser lighting field.

Hella

Hella is a well-known German automotive company that got its start in 1899. The company produces lighting and electronic components. It makes a variety of different lights, including headlamps and interior lighting.

Auxbeam

Based in California, Auxbeam has been around since 2008. The company produces a wide variety of LED lights and accessories, including off-road lights, driving lights, and motorcycle lights.

Off-Road Lights Pricing

$20 to $100 : One of the best things about off-road lighting is that it can be quite affordable. You don't have to spend a lot of money to get increased visibility. However, lower-priced systems may not offer the performance or durability of more expensive models.

$100 to $350: This price range will net you some seriously impressive off-road lighting solutions. High-powered lights with large lumen outputs and substantial mounting systems can be found here. You'll also find larger lighting options in this price range.

$350 and more: This is where the best of off-road lighting lives. These are the best in the industry, backed by a lifetime warranty, and guaranteed to withstand wear and tear. This price range is usually reserved for the most serious off-road warriors who need a premium lighting product.

Tips and Tricks

As with anything you do for decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and using it. That’s the case with us and off-road lights. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Look for lights with an IP67 rating, which indicates they are waterproof and dustproof.

Make sure lamps include proper heat dispersal methods such as heat sinks, fans, or flow-through venting.

Look for brands with long warranties.

Find installation videos online to help with setup.

Pick a lighting system that won't drain your battery.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: Are off-road lights street legal?

A: The short answer is no, but the degree differs from state to state. The legality of an off-road set of lights could depend on a number of factors such as brightness, light color, and even where they’re mounted. You’re free to use them off-roading and on private property, but check your local laws first.

Q: How many lumens do I need for off-road lights?

A: At minimum, 6,000 lumens should get you in the ballpark. If the goal is to maximize visibility ahead of your car, there’s hardly an upper limit. It’s really the pattern that factors into things.

Q. What is the brightest off-road light?

A: The current champ in this field is the Nitro Maxx LED light. Nitro has worked the optics to the point where it can fully illuminate objects more than a mile ahead. Go for these if your goal is to upset neighbors, blind drivers, and disrupt the sleeping patterns of nocturnal creatures.