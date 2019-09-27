Best Sway Bar Bushings: Improve Your Vehicle’s Handling

Tips

It's important that you keep your sway bar bushings lubricated. They need lubrication if you notice a squeaking sound when you drive over bumps or make aggressive turns.

Stabilizer bar bushings can be fragile and may require special tools when you replace them. It can be challenging to do the work yourself, so make sure you do your research to ensure they are safely and properly installed.

If your sway bar breaks, drive slower than you normally do. Avoid highways where you have to change lanes, and don't turn too quickly.

FAQs

Q: When do I need to change my sway bar bushings?

A: You may need to replace the bushings if you notice your vehicle is more sluggish when making turns. Or you may hear a clunking sound or squeaking noise underneath your vehicle.

Q: Is it okay to drive with a broken sway bar and bushings?

A: You can still drive a vehicle with a broken sway bar, but you should be very careful. The problem can affect the handling ability of your car or truck. Experts recommend replacing a faulty sway bar and bushings as soon as you can for optimal handling.

Q: How much does it cost to repair a sway bar?

A: That depends on your vehicle's make and model as well as where you get the vehicle serviced. It can cost a couple of hundred dollars, not including taxes and fees. Since much of this cost is labor, you can save money if you replace the bushings yourself.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best sway bar bushings is the Moog K3171 Sway Bar Bushing Kit. They are very solid, easy to install, and greatly improve your vehicle's handling abilities.

For a more budget-friendly pick, consider the Moog K200222 Sway Bar Bushing Kit.

