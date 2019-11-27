Best Truck Mods: Add Performance and Personality to Your Ride

Tips

While modding your truck, make sure to keep it tuned up with regular cleanings and fluid changes. Sometimes the best way to get more performance out of your truck is by simply taking care of it properly.

When exploring more complex mods, be aware that superchargers and turbochargers are not the same things. Turbochargers boost your engine power using exhaust, while superchargers rely on the mechanical movements of the engine itself. While superchargers will get you a lot more power, turbochargers are cleaner and more fuel-efficient.

Be aware that digital tuning chips can permanently damage your engine if turned up too high.

FAQs

Q: How does a cold air intake help my truck’s engine performance?

A: Think of it as a decongestant for your engine. Cold air intakes increase horsepower by cooling the air that enters your engine, making it more oxygen-rich and leading to more efficient fuel burns.

Q: Is there a way to permanently protect my truck bed from damage instead of using a temporary insert?

A: Yes. You can purchase permanent coating sprays that will bond to your bed and strengthen it against whatever you plan to throw in there. If you plan on using one of these, be careful to spray in a single even layer.

Q: What other options do I have for modding my truck?

A: Superchargers and turbochargers will crank up your horsepower far beyond initial specs. More efficient exhaust systems are also available, and on the cargo side, you can buy protectors for your tailgate in addition to your bed.

Final Thoughts

For better fuel efficiency and performance, we recommend the K&N Cold Air Performance Intake as the best choice for modding your truck.

The Westin truck bed protector provides great protection and value for your money.