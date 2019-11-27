Best Truck Mods: Add Performance and Personality to Your Ride
Add performance and personality to your truck with these mods
- Best OverallK&N Performance Cold Air IntakeSummarySummary
This air intake system helps your truck’s engine run more smoothly and powerfully by letting it “breathe.”ProsPros
Provides noticeable increases in horsepower, acceleration, and gas mileage. Hardly requires any cleaning. Protected by a 10-year warranty.ConsCons
The hose doesn’t fit with every kind of engine and requires extra parts in order to attach to some models.
- Best ValueWestin Black Rubber Bed MatSummarySummary
This rubber mat fits in your truck’s bed and protects it from damage. It’s essential if you plan to move a lot of heavy things with your pickup.ProsPros
Universal size fits almost all trucks. Heavy rubber and ribbed surfaces grip tightly to keep mat and loads from sliding around. Installation is extremely simple.ConsCons
The fit is not completely universal and is occasionally too large or too small for some trucks. It may also be unevenly cut.
- Honorable MentionGiantex Aluminum Tool BoxSummarySummary
This large, lockable tool chest fits in your truck’s bed and has enough room for whatever equipment you need.ProsPros
The 49-inch by 15-inch storage space and sturdy aluminum construction guarantees your tools will be safe for the journey. Fits easily into your bed, but is also easy to remove. Comes with locks and keys.ConsCons
No padding on the inside, sometimes leading tools to slide around and damage the aluminum. The aluminum is also somewhat thin, and the latches may not work properly.