Best Motocross Knee Braces: Protect Your Joints off Road

Motocross knee braces are necessities, so here are some comfortable options

By Jason Collins

Motocross is a dangerous sport that requires proper equipment. Knee braces protect the knees and specifically target areas such as the shins, patella, joints, and ligaments. Here is our buying guide for the best motocross knee braces on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Leatt Dual Axis Knee Guards
    Summary
    These knee guards are widely popular among motorists because they provide full knee coverage for optimal safety. The product is made from high-density polyethylene, yet maintains a light and flexible form that can be worn both over and under riding pants.

    Pros
    The material is designed so that it fits in a way that provides mobility at the joints. This brace is full coverage from every angle and position and adjusts to the body’s natural movements.

    Cons
    Because the material is full coverage and impact tested for maximum protection, the excessive inner padding makes the braces bulky, which sometimes prevents proper ventilation.

  • Best Value
    Fox Racing Titan Sport Knee/Shin Guard
    Summary
    These knee and shin guards keep your knees protected on a budget. Featuring a one-time adjust posi-lock system, they are sure to stay in place.

    Pros
    These braces are convenient because of the one-time adjustment system. Once the Velcro is adjusted to fit the size of your leg, the rest of the fittings will be a simple strap-and-go with no need to adjust again. Tight adjustment does not come at the expense of comfort. These braces feature a soft vented bio-foam chassis to keep cool.

    Cons
    These braces are only meant to be protective in the standing position. They lack protection towards the top of the knee, leaving a gap between the brace and the knee, which allows for debris to fall in.

  • Honorable Mention
    Alpinestars Knee Guards
    Summary
    The Alpinestars knee guards feature a polymeric material blend that provides both comfort and durability. Other features include a dual-pivot hinge system for maximum mobility, specialized patella cups, and a thermoformed inner lining for maximum comfort.

    Pros
    The knee guards are well structured and made of good, long-lasting material. The lining allows for ventilation to prevent the braces from getting too hot. The braces are also easily removable due to the quick-release clasps, yet they are solid so they won’t go anywhere.

    Cons
    The quick-release clasps are easy to remove, but they can be too easily removed if not adjusted properly. Also, the system is not made from Velcro, so it is very important to adjust it properly the first time. Otherwise, they may slip down your leg.

Tips

  • Consider where you will be riding. For example, some knee braces are great for sand dunes, but not recommended to be worn on the streets. This is important because if you plan on riding on the streets after motocross events, not all braces are cut out for the terrain.
  • These products come in various sizes, and some are “one size fits most.” If you know you are smaller or larger compared to the average person, consider a brace that is strongly enforced with Velcro or other adjustment systems. 
  • Some braces are only meant to be used while standing or riding and do not provide great mobility doing other activities. 

FAQs

Q: Do I wear motocross knee braces over or under my riding pants?

A: That is a personal preference. If your knee braces have a gap at the top and you are riding on rocky or sandy terrain, wear them under your pants for more protection. 

Q: How do I stop my knee braces from getting hot?

A: It can be difficult to prevent your legs from sweating while wearing knee braces. However, there are many braces with specialized ventilation systems. There are also many braces with convenient strap-on systems that allow you to take the braces off when not in use. 

Q: Will knee braces scratch the fuel tank of my bike? 

A: This depends on the design of the knee brace. Some knee braces are designed to be solid around the hinge and exterior, and some have an excess inner lining that spills towards the outside, which can protect the bike. If your braces have a solid hinge, you may want to wear them under your pants to prevent scratching. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for motocross knee braces is the Leatt Dual Axis Knee Guards. They are the best combination of comfort, durability, and convenience.

A more budget-friendly option is the Fox Racing Titan Sport Knee/Shin Guard.

