Best Motocross Knee Braces: Protect Your Joints off Road

Tips

Consider where you will be riding. For example, some knee braces are great for sand dunes, but not recommended to be worn on the streets. This is important because if you plan on riding on the streets after motocross events, not all braces are cut out for the terrain.

These products come in various sizes, and some are “one size fits most.” If you know you are smaller or larger compared to the average person, consider a brace that is strongly enforced with Velcro or other adjustment systems.

Some braces are only meant to be used while standing or riding and do not provide great mobility doing other activities.

FAQs

Q: Do I wear motocross knee braces over or under my riding pants?

A: That is a personal preference. If your knee braces have a gap at the top and you are riding on rocky or sandy terrain, wear them under your pants for more protection.

Q: How do I stop my knee braces from getting hot?

A: It can be difficult to prevent your legs from sweating while wearing knee braces. However, there are many braces with specialized ventilation systems. There are also many braces with convenient strap-on systems that allow you to take the braces off when not in use.

Q: Will knee braces scratch the fuel tank of my bike?

A: This depends on the design of the knee brace. Some knee braces are designed to be solid around the hinge and exterior, and some have an excess inner lining that spills towards the outside, which can protect the bike. If your braces have a solid hinge, you may want to wear them under your pants to prevent scratching.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for motocross knee braces is the Leatt Dual Axis Knee Guards. They are the best combination of comfort, durability, and convenience.

A more budget-friendly option is the Fox Racing Titan Sport Knee/Shin Guard.