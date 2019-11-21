Best Motocross Knee Braces: Protect Your Joints off Road
Motocross knee braces are necessities, so here are some comfortable options
- Best OverallLeatt Dual Axis Knee GuardsSummarySummary
These knee guards are widely popular among motorists because they provide full knee coverage for optimal safety. The product is made from high-density polyethylene, yet maintains a light and flexible form that can be worn both over and under riding pants.ProsPros
The material is designed so that it fits in a way that provides mobility at the joints. This brace is full coverage from every angle and position and adjusts to the body’s natural movements.ConsCons
Because the material is full coverage and impact tested for maximum protection, the excessive inner padding makes the braces bulky, which sometimes prevents proper ventilation.
- Best ValueFox Racing Titan Sport Knee/Shin GuardSummarySummary
These knee and shin guards keep your knees protected on a budget. Featuring a one-time adjust posi-lock system, they are sure to stay in place.ProsPros
These braces are convenient because of the one-time adjustment system. Once the Velcro is adjusted to fit the size of your leg, the rest of the fittings will be a simple strap-and-go with no need to adjust again. Tight adjustment does not come at the expense of comfort. These braces feature a soft vented bio-foam chassis to keep cool.ConsCons
These braces are only meant to be protective in the standing position. They lack protection towards the top of the knee, leaving a gap between the brace and the knee, which allows for debris to fall in.
- Honorable MentionAlpinestars Knee GuardsSummarySummary
The Alpinestars knee guards feature a polymeric material blend that provides both comfort and durability. Other features include a dual-pivot hinge system for maximum mobility, specialized patella cups, and a thermoformed inner lining for maximum comfort.ProsPros
The knee guards are well structured and made of good, long-lasting material. The lining allows for ventilation to prevent the braces from getting too hot. The braces are also easily removable due to the quick-release clasps, yet they are solid so they won’t go anywhere.ConsCons
The quick-release clasps are easy to remove, but they can be too easily removed if not adjusted properly. Also, the system is not made from Velcro, so it is very important to adjust it properly the first time. Otherwise, they may slip down your leg.