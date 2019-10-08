Best Motorcycle Headlights: Top Picks for Night Riding

See better at night with these top motorcycle headlights

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle Talmon

Headlights are an essential component on your motorcycle, but some are better than others. A new headlight is an easy and affordable upgrade that can make a big difference when it comes to how you see the road at night. Check out our buying guide to find the best motorcycle headlights that promote the greatest visibility.

  • Best Overall
    Eagle Lights 7-inch Round Generation 2 Projection LED Headlight
    Check Latest Price
    This headlight features a high-quality polycarbonate lens for extra durability as well as heat treated die-cast aluminum. It's powered by high-output LEDs and is one of the brightest 7-inch LED headlights available.
    Its plug-and-play installation makes it easy to set up. It fits all Harley-Davidson models with 7-inch headlights, and it features 2410 lumens and a color temperature of 6000K.
    After installation, the headlight may interfere with your bike's radio, particularly when the light is on in the ignition mode. The light may also not be as bright as you want.
  • Best Value
    Projector LED Headlight for Harley Davidson Motorcycles
    Check Latest Price
    This headlight fits a variety of Harley-Davidson models as well as Indian Scouts, Triumphs, and so on. It features a super-bright light pattern and has a color temperature of 6000K.
    This headlight is one of the best and lowest cost upgrades you can make on your bike. The light is super bright, and the chrome looks great.
    The mounting hole may be missing at the bottom of the housing. It may not fit perfectly well on all makes and models, and it may be harder to install than advertised.
  • Honorable Mention
    Truck-Lite Headlamp
    Check Latest Price
    This headlight is compatible with motorcycles as well as trucks, off-road-vehicles, and classic cars. It provides a bright, crisp and white light that's similar to the color temperature of daylight.
    It's well-made and nearly identical to Kuryakyn's motorcycle LED, but it's cheaper. It performs much better than a stock headlight, and it's very easy to install.
    You may not like the beam pattern, which may appear a little spotty. Also, you may have to modify the housing on some bikes to get it to fit properly.

Tips

  • While motorcycle headlights are usually quite durable, they can wear out and turn yellow. One way to clean it is by sanding the polycarbonate surface. You can buy a specialty product, or it can be as simple as rubbing it down with toothpaste.
  • Most bikes have 7-inch headlights. However, measure it before purchasing a replacement. Also, make sure the bulb size is compatible if that's all you need to swap out. Remove the bulb from the housing using a screwdriver, and look at the information on it to determine its size.
  • Most bikes come stock with halogen headlights. However, they are not as durable as other options, including Xenon and LED. Decide which type will work best for your particular bike.

FAQs

Q: Can I convert my halogen headlight to LED? 

A: Yes, but you will need an LED conversion kit. Determine what type of bulb your bike uses, and find a compatible kit. Simply remove your old bulb and replace it with the new one by following the product's instructions.

Q: How do I make my motorcycle headlight brighter?

A: First, check your electrical system. The brightness of your headlight can be affected by a weak dynamo or poor wiring. Alternatively, you can replace the bulb with one that is stronger.

Q: How do I aim my motorcycle headlight?

A: In simplest terms, park your bike on a flat surface about 25 feet away from a light-colored wall or garage door. Then adjust the light until the beam hits the proper spot on the wall.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle headlight is the Eagle Lights 7-inch Round Generation 2 Projection LED Headlight

It is very durable, features high-output LEDs, and is very easy to install. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Projector LED Headlight for Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

Tell us about your favorite motorcycle headlights in the comment section below.

