Best Motorcycle Headlights: Top Picks for Night Riding

Tips

While motorcycle headlights are usually quite durable, they can wear out and turn yellow. One way to clean it is by sanding the polycarbonate surface. You can buy a specialty product, or it can be as simple as rubbing it down with toothpaste.

Most bikes have 7-inch headlights. However, measure it before purchasing a replacement. Also, make sure the bulb size is compatible if that's all you need to swap out. Remove the bulb from the housing using a screwdriver, and look at the information on it to determine its size.

Most bikes come stock with halogen headlights. However, they are not as durable as other options, including Xenon and LED. Decide which type will work best for your particular bike.

FAQs

Q: Can I convert my halogen headlight to LED?

A: Yes, but you will need an LED conversion kit. Determine what type of bulb your bike uses, and find a compatible kit. Simply remove your old bulb and replace it with the new one by following the product's instructions.

Q: How do I make my motorcycle headlight brighter?

A: First, check your electrical system. The brightness of your headlight can be affected by a weak dynamo or poor wiring. Alternatively, you can replace the bulb with one that is stronger.

Q: How do I aim my motorcycle headlight?

A: In simplest terms, park your bike on a flat surface about 25 feet away from a light-colored wall or garage door. Then adjust the light until the beam hits the proper spot on the wall.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle headlight is the Eagle Lights 7-inch Round Generation 2 Projection LED Headlight.

It is very durable, features high-output LEDs, and is very easy to install. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Projector LED Headlight for Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

Tell us about your favorite motorcycle headlights in the comment section below.