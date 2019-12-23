Best Fog Lights: Light Your Way in the Fog

It needs a load resistor for vehicles with a built-in CAN bus system. They are for H8 bulb only and will not fit all vehicles.

The light’s construction features an aluminum material to ensure fast heat dissipation, waterproof and shockproof capabilities, giving it 50,000 hours of lifespan. It is easy to install and comes with a two-year warranty.

These Calais lights produce 2000 lumens of an extremely bright yellow light of 3000k to chase away the fog. Its beam angle can be adjusted for customized illumination.

It is not DOT-approved and therefore it is mainly for off-road use. They are compatible with 12V DC only, so you’ll have to use a converter if you are using 110-120V AC.

This light can be adjusted up to 45 degrees for easy changing of direction. It is waterproof, dustproof, anti-corrosive, and durable. This light is designed to fit all vehicles.

This pocket-friendly light consumes only 18W to produce 1260 lumens of pure white light. It features high-quality LED chips that emit a bright concentrated spot beam for longer distance illumination.

These bulbs are suitable for H8 only. It also needs a load resistor kit for vehicles with the CAN bus system.

It helps increase light density and distance. Also, it features an easy plug-and-play installation. What’s more, it is manufactured with superior quality aluminum that is durable and weatherproof.

These are two 30W LED bulbs for upgrading your fog lights and daytime running lights. Each of the bulbs contains six 5W LED chips that produce 6000k super bright white light to illuminate foggy conditions.

Tips

It is important to note that fog lights are designed for limited visibility situations only, and have a limited range. Therefore, use them only when it is foggy and avoid driving at high speeds.

Before buying fog lights, always check the laws in your city. This is because different cities have different requirements for the acceptable colors of the fog lights.

Vehicles have various fog light bulb size requirements. Check your manual to confirm your vehicle’s fog light bulb size before purchasing.

FAQs

Q: Where are fog lights installed in a vehicle?

A: Fog lights can be installed on the roof, bumper, or the lower grille. Their beam should be angled low towards the ground so that they don’t reflect light off the fog or snow toward you. Note that these lights can be installed on motorcycles, boats, ATVs, and other automobiles.

Q: Do fog lights distract other motorists?

A: Yes. Fog lights are very bright and they can easily blind other motorists, especially if they are not installed properly with their beam angle low to the ground. As a courtesy, always switch them off when you approach other drivers.

Q: Which color is the best for a fog light?

A: Many people believe that yellow is the best color for a fog light due to its high wavelength. However, it is all about preference—some like blue, white, or even amber. Remember to check if the color you purchase is legal in your city.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the SiriusLED H8 Size DRL Fog Light. It is efficient, easy to install, and durable.

If you are looking for something cheaper, then you should consider the Nilight Spot Driving Fog Light. Despite its price, the fog light is super bright and can serve you for years.