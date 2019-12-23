Best Aftermarket Fog Lights: Increase the Light Ahead

Your vehicle came with stock fog lights, but it seems like they don’t do very much. If you replace them with aftermarket fog lights, you may finally start seeing in inclement weather. You aren’t limited to installing them as fog lights, though. You can mount these lights in other places on your truck to give you more light as well as a more aggressive look. Finding the right lights is about choosing the right look and brightness. Need help choosing? Check out these aftermarket fog lights for your vehicle.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

You might find that these lights aren’t as bright as other fog lights on the market. You also can’t remove the KC rock guard.

These lights feature a fog beam pattern designed to improve your visibility in all inclement weather. Lights are bright, at 200,000 candlepower. They are designed and built in the USA.

You can buy these fog lights as a set or single light. They feature a bold “KC” over a clear lens. This kit comes with all required hardware and wiring.

The housing is made out of plastic, which makes them more vulnerable to breaking during installation and use. The wiring also tends to come loose.

This kit comes with step by step instructions to make installation easy. It also has a switch that you can install in your dashboard for easy operation of your new lights.

Each set of fog lights come with two lights, wiring, halogen lamps, two stone protector shields, and an illuminated switch. Choose from yellow or clear lenses and white or black stone shields.

These are only the bulbs. You’ll need to make sure they fit in your fog light housing and have compatible wiring connections. They also may have some intermittent flickering.

These bulbs let you keep your stock fog light housing. Their SafeBeam technology directs the light towards the road so as to not blind other drivers.

These fog light bulbs are designed to replace the bulbs in your stock fog lights. They produce a bright white light at 6000K. They replace halogen bulb sizes H8, H11, and H16.

Tips

Pay attention to whether you are buying fog lights or driving lights. Driving lights tend to have focused beams of light that let you direct them in a similar direction as your headlights. Fog lights have a wider and shorter beam for illuminating the road immediately in front of your vehicle.

Plan where you want to install your lights. You could do a direct replacement of your stock fog lights or you could install additional lighting on the grill or bumper. Plan whether you want one or two lights added to the front.

You need to decide if you want yellow or clear lenses. Yellow lenses are a more traditional fog light look, while clear lenses provide a brighter light. Consider the look you’re going for with your vehicle and the brightness you want.

FAQs

Q: Are fog lights legal?

A: The answer to this question will entirely depend on where you live. You need to check with your local laws and regulations. Some states limit the number of lights you can have on the front of your vehicle. Other states limit the height and location of the installation of the lights.

Q: Should I worry about compatibility?

A: Yes, you should consider compatibility. You need to look at your vehicle and make sure there is space to mount the fog lights. Some vehicles don’t have a natural space for them. Then you need to check that you’re buying the right type of bulb for the sockets in your bumpers if you’re doing a direct replacement. There are other compatibility concerns, such as voltage.

Q: What does color temperature mean?

A: Color temperature refers to the tint of the light. The measurement is expressed in Kelvins. The lower the number, the more yellow or amber the light will look. The higher the number, the cooler and more bluish and purple the light will look. In the middle of the scale is clear, bright white light.

Final Thoughts

The Philips X-tremeVision Fog Lightbulbs is a high-quality kit that allows you to replace the bulbs in your stock fog lights without having to change the entire housing.

The HELLA Driving Lamp Kit is a quality, affordable option for those on a budget.