Best Headlight Bulbs: Light The Way With These Top Headlight Bulbs

Anyone who drives a car would agree that the headlights are one of the most basic but crucial components. Whether you are driving at night, through rain or adverse weather, working headlights help the driver see better. They also can help other drivers see you. Having the best headlight bulbs will help to keep you and others safe on the road. Best of all, there are plenty of headlight bulbs to choose from, as you will read in our guide below.

Best Headlight Bulbs Overall: Philips D4R Xenon HID Headlight Bulb

Best Value Headlight Bulbs: Philips X-tremeVision Upgrade Headlight Bulb

Best Headlight Bulbs Honorable Mention: JDM ASTAR Lumens LED Headlight Bulb Conversion Kit

Benefits of Headlight Bulbs

Brighter light. Better headlight bulbs will improve your headlights by shining brighter and better than stock headlight bulbs. Your car comes equipped with the minimum required brightness level for headlight bulbs. These are sometimes the cheapest bulbs available, as car manufacturers are purchasing in bulk.

Types of Headlight Bulbs

LED Headlight Bulbs

LED lights are a common choice for those who want to provide an intense light without using as much electricity. They are extremely popular among homeowners, but can also be used in your car’s headlights to help lower the amount of electricity drawn from your car. These are some of the brightest headlight bulbs you can install but are not so bright that they will be harmful to other drivers. Typically, LED headlight bulbs have a longer lifespan than other bulbs because of their ability to resist overheating and using less electricity.

Halogen Headlight Bulbs

Halogen headlight bulbs are lit by filaments made of halogen gas and tungsten. These elements heat up and glow to create light without causing any heat damage to your car. This is the most common type of headlight bulb on the road because they typically come stock on vehicles and are very cheap to make.

Xenon Headlight Bulbs

If you have ever passed a car that has bright white headlights, they are most likely Xenon HID headlight bulbs. HID, or high-intensity discharge, bulbs have gas inside them that charges and lights using electrodes. These bulbs typically produce a brighter light than halogen bulbs. They are also known to have a longer lifespan. However, they take longer to reach their full potential because the gas needs a few seconds to fully charge.

Top Brands

Philips

Philips is a leading company in many different household and automotive products. It started making carbon-filament lamps as far back as 1891 and is one of the most common and notorious companies for light bulbs today. Philips is a global company with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Its most common headlight bulbs include the X-tremeVision Upgrade Headlight Bulb and the CrystalVision Ultra Headlight bulbs.

JDM ASTAR

JDM ASTAR is well known for its high-quality LED headlights. The company is an online retailer specializing in the technology of automotive LED lighting. It offers a variety of different bulbs for cars, trucks, boats, and many other vehicles. JDM ASTAR was founded in southern California and has recently grown its online business. Some of its popular products include the 8th Gen LED Headlights and the Extremely Bright LED White Headlights.

Headlight Bulbs Pricing

$20-$40: Like most products, higher-priced items usually are higher in quality. However, this does not mean that headlight bulbs in this price range are not good quality. Within this price range, consumers can expect to receive the two lamps by themselves with no extra tools. This price range is typical for most halogen-sourced headlights.

Key Features

Weatherproofing

For a headlight bulb to be effective, it needs to be weatherproof. Although these bulbs are protected by your headlight covers, water, dirt, and dust can still sneak through to the bulb. Waterproof bulbs are essential to keeping the bulbs working correctly through adverse weather.

Lighting Mechanism

Different style bulbs use different technologies to produce light. For example, halogen bulbs use heated halogen gas to produce light. Xenon bulbs charge using electrodes and gas. Other bulbs use heated filaments. Each one uses different levels of electricity and energy, and some may be more powerful than others.

Installation Features

Most headlight bulbs come with a “plug-and-play” feature, which is simple to install. This means that there is a simple plug you connect to your car to make the headlights work. If the bulb does not come with this feature, other wiring and connection steps will be needed.

Other Considerations

Light Output (Watts): Every style of headlight bulb uses a different level of power. The higher the wattage rating, the brighter and stronger the light will be and the further that light will reach. If you are looking for a bulb that puts out strong light, make sure the watts are at a higher level.

Best Headlight Bulbs Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Headlight Bulbs Overall: Philips D4R Xenon HID Headlight Bulb