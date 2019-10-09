Best LED Garage Lights: Best Picks for Better Illumination

Tips
- Pay attention to the installation instructions, particularly the wiring section, to get the light set up correctly.
- Professional installation is always a smart idea if you don't have much experience installing electrical devices like lights.
- Try to choose an LED light that is somewhere in the middle of the warm and cold spectrum. Natural-looking lights are better on the eyes.
FAQ
Q. How much lighting do I need in a garage?
A. This depends on the size of the space. We recommend around 140 lumens per square foot.
Q. Why should I go with an LED light?
A. These lights are more energy-efficient and don't run as hot as typical fluorescent lights.
Q. What's wrong with the built-in garage door light?
A. These tend to be underpowered for the light you need while working on projects inside of a garage.
Final Thoughts
We like the JMTGNSEP LED Garage Lights as a great lighting setup for almost any garage.
If you need to save an extra few bucks, consider the RundA LED Garage Lights instead.