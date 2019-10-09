Best LED Garage Lights: Best Picks for Better Illumination

Tips

Pay attention to the installation instructions, particularly the wiring section, to get the light set up correctly.

Professional installation is always a smart idea if you don't have much experience installing electrical devices like lights.

Try to choose an LED light that is somewhere in the middle of the warm and cold spectrum. Natural-looking lights are better on the eyes.

FAQ

Q. How much lighting do I need in a garage?

A. This depends on the size of the space. We recommend around 140 lumens per square foot.

Q. Why should I go with an LED light?

A. These lights are more energy-efficient and don't run as hot as typical fluorescent lights.

Q. What's wrong with the built-in garage door light?

A. These tend to be underpowered for the light you need while working on projects inside of a garage.

Final Thoughts

We like the JMTGNSEP LED Garage Lights as a great lighting setup for almost any garage.

If you need to save an extra few bucks, consider the RundA LED Garage Lights instead.