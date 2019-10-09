Best Garage Parking Aids: Know Where to Park in Your Garage

Tips

Think about where the parking garage assistant should make contact with a vehicle if parked too far into the garage. Some touch the bumper, while others connect with the front windshield.

Buy multiple parking assistants (or a pack) if you have a multi-car garage.

FAQs

Q. Why do I need a garage parking aid?

A. It can be difficult to find the proper place to stop in a garage. Parking aids simply tell you to know when to stop without running into something.

Q. Can't I just use a hanging tennis ball to stop my vehicle?

A. While this is a good DIY option for parking aid, some proper aids are more visible or easier to set up.

Q. Are any sensors involved?

A. Generally, no. Basic garage parking aids are just visual indicators that mark the spot where you should stop before hitting something.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick, the Ekarro Flashing Led Light Parking Stop Sign, has the competition beat in terms of convenient setup and good visibility.

For a more traditional garage parking assistant, we like the PAUTO-P Double Garage Parking Aid-Parking Ball Guide System.

Have you tried a garage parking aid? Let us know about it in the comments below.