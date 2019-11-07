Best Trailer Dollies: Move Your Cargo with Ease

Tips

You need to know what the maximum weight that you plan to lift is. Add together the weight of your trailer and the weight of anything on/in the trailer.

Pad the maximum weight of your dolly. You do not want to get close to maxing out the weight capacity of the dolly. This will help your dolly perform better.

Look for a dolly that lets you adjust the height of the ball for the hitch. This will make it easier to use on different trailers, ground levels, and inclines.

FAQs

Q: Should I buy a manual or motorized trailer dolly?

A: A manual trailer dolly is an affordable option that requires less maintenance. If your trailer is lower-weight and manageable with a manual dolly, then it’s a smarter way to go.

Q: Does a trailer dolly’s handle length matter?

A: The longer the handle is, the greater the leverage and the easier it’ll be for you to move your trailer. Make sure that the handle length is proportionate to the amount of weight you intend to move. Also, look for a handle that has a comfortable grip. It should be solid rubber and well-fitted to prevent slippage.

Q: Which tires are the best for a trailer dolly?

A: You have three options when it comes to tires: pneumatic, flat-free, and caster. Dollies with a third caster wheel make manoeuvring in tight spaces significantly easier. Pneumatic tires are similar to bike tires with two layers. These tires are easily replaced as many local hardware stores carry them. Flat-free tires use a solid rubber or have expanding foam inside them. They can still go flat when overloaded. Make sure the manufacturer offers a good replacement warranty.

Final Thoughts

With a steel construction and third caster wheel, the Tow Tuff Heavy-Duty Trailer Dolly reduces pressure on your back and is a great value for the money. For those on a tighter budget, the MaxxHaul Trailer Dolly works well for moving smaller and lighter-weight trailers.