Best Trailer Dollies: Move Your Cargo with Ease
Move your trailer with ease with one of these trailer dollies
- Best OverallTow Tuff Heavy-Duty Trailer DollySummarySummary
This three-wheel dolly is easy to move and offers both adjustability and versatility. It has two 16-inch tires and one 10-inch swivel caster. The ball adjusts from 21 to 33 inches in height.ProsPros
The unique three-wheel design takes the weight and pressure off the user while providing better maneuverability.ConsCons
You must stay on a flat surface while moving your trailer with this dolly. It could also tip forward if the trailer has weight in it.
- Best ValueMaxxHaul Trailer DollySummarySummary
This lower-capacity dolly can move up to 600 pounds on its 12-inch pneumatic tires. The frame is made of heavy-duty steel that has been powder-coated for durability.ProsPros
The dolly is easy to assemble and is maintenance-free. The long handle and cushioned grip make it comfortable to use.ConsCons
There may be issues with quality control and defective parts. It also may struggle to work effectively at max capacity.
- Honorable MentionTow Tuff Adjustable Trailer DollySummarySummary
This durable dolly is built from a solid steel frame to give it an 800-pound capacity. It has two 12-inch flat-free tires and one eight-inch caster. You can adjust the ball height from 16.5 to 25.5 inches.ProsPros
This dolly has a large 30-inch wheelbase to give it increased stability. Also, the 40-inch handle increases leverage.ConsCons
Some users have found the tires go flat and require replacement from the manufacturer. It struggles to perform at peak standards when close to max capacity.