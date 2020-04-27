A tool box can help you store more tools than a tool belt. Most can even accommodate large power tools. A portable option is even better than the larger tool drawers that can easily get messy. Also, a portable tool box reduces the chances of your tools getting damaged when you move them from one place to another. Therefore, their quality is maintained for longer. With this in mind, you can rely on our guide to help you select the best portable tool box, so you never have to worry about leaving any of your tools at home or in your workshop.

It goes without saying that mechanics, electricians, plumbers, construction workers, and anyone who owns a vehicle need to have a quality set of tools to handle emergency repairs and even carry out simple maintenance. When you don't have a convenient place to store your tools to keep them safe and organized, that's when it becomes a problem. This is why you should invest in a quality tool box.

Benefits of Portable Tool Boxes

Benefits of a Small Tool Box

If you only own a few basic hand tools, then a small tool box can be a decent choice. You can easily move it around and even have it in your vehicle so it can always be within reach. Also, small tool boxes are typically inexpensive so you can save some money before you consider investing in a larger box as you acquire more tools.

Should I Buy a Metal Tool Box?

The main advantage of metal tool boxes is that they are durable, and that’s probably why they are a favorite of most handymen and mechanics. It can survive a fall, and can also handle heavy loads and remain strong. If you get one made of rust and corrosion-resistant metal such as stainless steel, then you’re guaranteed that it will stay in good condition no matter the season. However, most metal boxes are heavy and after a few years can look unsightly from all the dents and scratches on the body. Therefore, it’s important to choose one with an impact-resistant body and a chip-resistant finish.

Is a Mobile Tool Box Better?

In terms of a mobile tool box, we are thinking of a compact option with wheels and a telescopic or a basic pull-out handle so you can move it around easily. If you walk around with large, heavy tools, then this may be the best option for you since you won’t have any difficulty bringing your tools to any workstation. You also won’t have to limit the number of tools you can carry so long as there’s enough space for them.

Types of Portable Tool Boxes

Conventional Tool Boxes

Ideally, conventional tool boxes have a basic, no-frills design with a lockable lid that opens to empty storage space. Most are equipped with removable trays or containers where you can organize your tools. Generally, most are either made of aluminum, steel, or plastic. They also have a carrying handle attached to the lid or dual handles at the side of the box.

Professional Tool Boxes

Professional tool boxes are an improvement on the basic type where the designs aim to make the most out of the compact space. Therefore, some models have non-removable storage trays on top of the main storage compartment. The trays can extend in opposite directions so you can have all the tools out in the open and at the same time gain better access to the larger storage unit. Alternative models have a lockable lid that opens to the main storage space, and a series of two or three lockable drawers beneath it.

Top Brands

DeWalt

Raymond DeWalt made a name for himself by perfecting the first woodworking machine back in 1922. Two years later, the DeWalt products company was formed, and today they are headquartered in Baltimore, Md. They’ve grown to become one of the most well-known suppliers of power tools and other equipment.

Craftsman

Craftsman made its debut in 1927. It didn’t take long for it to establish its place amongst the masses at hobbyist and professional levels. Today, it is most recognized for its ability to provide quality tools at a price that appeals to the DIY crowd.

Milwaukee

Headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., Milwaukee is an electrical tool and accessories manufacturer that was founded in 1924 by A.F. Siebert. Its parent company is Techtronic Industries. Besides power tools, it also designs hand tools, job site apparel, batteries, chargers, and storage units.

Portable Tool Box Pricing

Under $50 : Most small tool boxes usually fall within this price range. Expect the units to have basic designs with only a single handle at the top, a removable tray, or multiple removable containers.

: Most small tool boxes usually fall within this price range. Expect the units to have basic designs with only a single handle at the top, a removable tray, or multiple removable containers. $50 and up: If you are paying this much, then you are most likely paying for a professional model with more storage compartments. This may include extra drawers, extendable trays, or multiple removable containers in the box. Also, most are heavy due to the design extras so expect them to come with built-in wheels for easy transportation.

Key Features

Rigidity

Any tool box needs to be rigid. Metal models are the sturdiest, but many composites are sure to stand up to abuse as well. The material you select should be balanced with the intended use of the box. The work you do and the tools kept within should be taken into consideration as well.

Sturdy Latches

Robust latching mechanisms are just as crucial to reliability as the body of the box. Flimsy latches often fail and can lead to the box spilling open during transportation. Latch location is also vital, as it can determine whether the model is stackable and can save space in storage. Robust, side-mounted latches are highly desirable.

Storage Capacity

How large the box needs to be is something you must decide for yourself. Tool size and tool count are determining factors in how large the tool box must be. Space isn’t everything. How you can organize your tools is important, too. Removable trays, storage compartments, and drawers are key factors to consider when selecting a tool box.

Other Considerations

Carry Handle Size

If your box is loaded up with equipment, you need to make sure you’ve got a good handle on it. Most portable tool boxes have a small plastic handle that works fine. However, if you know you’ll be pushing its capacity, you should look for a model that features a wide and sturdy handle. Also, be considerate of whether your hand will fit while wearing a glove.

Compatibility

Many models are part of a line of compatible boxes. Most of the time, they are designed to stack on top of one another to save space in storage. Others can be fitted to select carriers and even larger chests. Even if you are only purchasing a single box at a time, this is something you should keep in mind.

Security

Most tool boxes are lockable in one way or another. Lower priced models feature openings on the lip. This is acceptable for many users, as they will hardly ever rely on it. However, if security is of utmost concern, the only option is a model with a locking mechanism built into the lid. Tool boxes with this feature are often of metal construction as well, so that they are tough to break into.

